Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has left little to the imagination of fans as she posed in her only birthday suit in a bold Instagram snapshot to mark her 48th birthday this year. The Iron Man actress shared a fully naked picture on her official social media handle on Monday (September 28).

Taking to her Instagram account Gwyneth Paltrow captioned the scandalous picture, "In nothing but my birthday suit today." The Academy Award-winning star strategically positioned her arm and leg to cover up her private body parts in the hot photo, which has managed to grab the attention of millions.

Her celebrity friends including Naomi Campbell, actress Charlize Theron and media personality and business mogul Paris Hilton expressed their support for Gwyneth Paltrow's scandalous picture, which has also gone viral on the internet. While the actresses' teenage daughter Apple hailed her mother's bold move saying, "mom you are killing it,' fans, on the other hand, were even more fascinated to get a rare glance of Gwyneth's nude photo, which racked up several likes and views within a short time.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," wrote Gwyneth, in reference to Goop, her health and lifestyle brand on her official social media page. Paltrow has two children - Apple and Moses with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Later in 2018, Paltrow tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of television show Glee.

Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Divorce

The actor cum entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow consciously divorced her singer-songwriter husband Chris Martin in 2016. However, the separated couple have been successfully co-parenting their children. Talking about her personal life during 'The Drew Barrymore Show' with actor Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow said, "In a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was."

Here's the photo of Gwyneth Paltrow that has left fans drooling on Instagram: