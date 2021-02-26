Lady Gaga's bulldogs have been stolen by a suspect after a gunman shot at the singer's dog-walker on Wednesday night. Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was taking a stroll with the French bulldogs when a male suspect shot him with a semi-automatic handgun, according to reports. Gaga, who is often spotted with her pets at award shows and films premieres, is upset about her dogs' whereabouts.

Police have confirmed that the dog-walker victim, Fischer was immediately shifted to a hospital in an unknown condition and is expected to fully recover. The incident took place at North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, Los Angeles at 9:40 P.M. The gunman was spotted fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

Lady Gaga Announces Reward For Returning Her French Bulldogs

The American singing sensation, who was born Stefani Germanotta, has announced a reward of $500,000 for the return of her dogs - Koji and Gustav. Her representative also shared an email id that goes by the name of her special pets. A press representative of Gaga said anyone with information on the pets' whereabouts can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked," according to BBC reports.

Were Lady Gaga's Bulldogs Targeted Because of her Celebrity Status?

Many questions have arisen in the minds of Lady Gaga's fans after the incident. It is yet to be known if Lady Gaga's bulldogs were targeted because of her celebrity status or were it a planned attack because of the breed of dog she has. French bulldogs are in huge demand and are difficult to breed due to their physical characteristics. Breeding is an expensive affair as French bulldog puppies can cost between $2,000 up to $10,000. This is the fourth most popular breed in the US, according to the American Kennel Club.

Moreover, this isn't the first case of French bulldogs being involved. Reports say there are several cases of French bulldogs being attacked in the United States. Reportedly, three men attacked a woman at gunpoint last month in San Fransisco when she was with her five-month-old puppy.

Reportedly, Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the gunman who is still on the loose. On the work front, Lady Gaga is currently working on a new film, Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. She is now in Rome.

Lady Gaga is one of the bestselling artistes of all time. She's made groundbreaking albums topping the charts with her hit singles. She has featured in the critically-acclaimed flick, "A Star Is Born." She's more than just a celebrity.