BTS To Perform Coldplay's Fix You on 'You Quiz On the Blocks' and MTV 'Unplugged' Special Show?

Besides creating music, the BTS has also been making appearances on various TV and online platforms. The K-Pop kings have already taken over the music industry with some of their best records and it seems they're just unstoppable when it comes to ruling the hearts of music lovers. And once again, the band known to have three Billboard No 1 albums in one year after the Beatles, is set to guest star in the special episode of 'You Quiz On the Blocks.' The special episode featuring the world-famous K-pop band will be the 99th episode of You Quiz On The Block.

BTS, in a very short period with their record-breaking hits, won the hearts of people worldwide. Their unique numbers have led to their success in the music industry. Many compared the K-Pop band to Beatles, which is considered to be the evergreen band from England. BTS created a buzz on social media because of their flawless performances, which have been lauded by many people including John Lennon and Ringo Starr and George Harrison, who are happy to see the BTS band grow.

Not just the youngsters but people in the 50s and 60s too like the BTS Army. The K-Pop band boys will be seen performing their hits at the MTV Unplugged that will be streamed online tonight. The special episode will focus on their biggest hits and it's understandable that Dynamite will definitely be on the list. It has been learned that the band will also perform Coldplay's "Fix You," and surprise fans with a number they have never played live ever.

Moreover, BTS has joined Psy as the only Korean musicians to tops the charts of The Hot 100 for half a year with the biggest hit of their musical career and the first English song "Dynamite." BTS has been busy since last year as it released two albums titled "Map of the Soul: 7," and "BE."

Fans are eagerly waiting for BTS is to perform on the upcoming "MTV Unplugged" episode on Feb. 23 at 9:00 P.M. EST or on March 24 at 8:40 P.M. KST. The Big Hit-formed boyband will be performing some never-been-heard versions of their hits in the show, which is said to be hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

BTS members - Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM is also likely to be interviewed on the show, according to reports.

Watch BTS "Life Goes On"