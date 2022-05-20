Two Shot at During Michigan High School Graduation; Manhunt on for Two Gunmen

At least two people were shot after gunfire erupted outside a Michigan high school during the graduation ceremony. Two gunmen fired several shots from cars. A Boy, 16, and a woman, 40, were shot in the incident near Grand Rapids.

The shooting took place at the East Kentwood High School on Thursday night during a graduation party. The boy was shot on the wrist while the woman was shot twice.

Suspects Fled The Scene

"KCSO is on the scene of a shooting incident at East Kentwood High School. Two people were confirmed to have been shot. The suspects are outstanding at this time. PIO 35 minutes out and will provide an update with the district after arrival," said Kent County Sherrif's Office in a tweet.

An urgent manhunt has been launched for two gunmen, whom police believe fled the scene after exchanging gunfire near the school's parking lot.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston stated that following the Crossroad Alternative Highschool Graduation, a shooting occurred with at least two identified victims.

Polston added that the law enforcement agencies were at the graduation and additional units responded to the shooting. "The school is working with the sheriff's department as they investigate."

Victims Are Out of Danger

The teenager and the woman are being treated at a hospital and are out of danger. Officials have not found any connection between the suspects and victims. Witnesses have claimed that one car pulled up and started shooting at another car.

Police revealed that the woman is from Grand Rapids while the teenager is from Texas.

Sheriff La-Joye-Young revealed that she is concerned as the violence in the city is on the rise. She assured to keep communities safe. "We have to work together to bring these cases to resolution. We have to know that it's up to each person in this community to keep each other safe," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young, according to NY Daily Paper.

More Than 60 People Were Present at The School Ceremony

More than five dozens of students and their family members were present at the school for the graduation ceremony. The shooting took place after the completion of the graduation ceremony, revealed school officials.

Leaders at the Kentwood School have also stated in a statement that the shooting was a separate incident. They maintained that the families left the school without facing any difficulties.

A middle school concert was also underway in the school apart from the graduation ceremony.

Read more