Timothy Simpkins: Texas High School Shooter Arrested AGAIN for Violating Terms of Release

A fight in the classroom of a Texas high school led to gunfire that left 4 people injured including a teacher on October 6. The suspected shooter, Timothy Simpkins, 18, was arrested shortly after the incident by the Arlington PD in connection with the shooting at the Timberview High School. He was released on a $75,000 bond. Simpkins is now behind bars again for violating the conditions of his release.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Simpkins was arrested Thursday, December 23, after a court-ordered urinalysis showed the presence of an illicit substance. The conditions of his $75,000 bond prohibited the use of drugs and alcohol. The high school shooter's release was met with a huge uproar on social media at the time.

Pictures and videos of the Simpkins family throwing a welcome party after his release had added further fuel to the social media furor. The Simpkin family had earlier alleged that 'he brought a handgun to school for protection after being targeted by bullies for wearing nice clothes and driving a nice car.'

The shooter was allegedly robbed at the school

Timothy Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the high school shooting that injured four. He allegedly fired a .45-caliber handgun during a fight with another student. A woman who identified herself as a relative of the Simpkins family noted at the time that the teenager was robbed twice at the school, because of which, he was afraid. His mother also alleged that Simpkins was bullied at the school. Arlington Police, however, refuted the bullying claims.

The shooter struck a 15-year-old

According to Fox4, the gunfire erupted in a classroom after a 15-year-old student Zaccaeus Selby allegedly struck Simpkins during a scuffle. While Zaccaeus was held back from hitting again, Simpkins pulled a gun from his backpack and shot Zaccaeus, who sustained critical gunshot injuries. Simpkins then fled the scene in a silver Dodge Charger before turning himself in, later.