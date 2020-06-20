Goo Hye Sun, who is also known as Ku Hye Sun made her first public appearance since her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun at the 25th Chunsa Film Arts Awards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award ceremony was held without an audience, but was live-streamed on June 19.

Goo Hye Sun was the judge and presenter at the grand event. Her smiling face and confident talk reassured the fans that the actor has moved on and is dealing with a difficult phase of her life positively. Goo Hye Sun is being appreciated for coming out of slumber. Ahn Jae Hyun had filed for divorce in September 2019.

Who Took Trophies Home?

Goo Hye Sun sizzled on the stage of the event that is also popular as the Icheon Chunsa Film Festival. The nominees for the 25th Chunsa Film Art Awards were announced on March 9 and the awards were presented on June 19. The Korea Film Directors' Society is organizing the event since 1990.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Young Ae who won Best Actor awards also made the event a grand success along with Goo Hye Sun. Bong Joon Ho won the White Crane Award for his internationally acclaimed movie Parasite. The award was introduced for the first time in Chunsa Film Art Awards. As Joon Ho was not present at the event, director Min Kyu Dong accepted it on his behalf.

Here is the complete list of Winners of Chunsa Film Art Awards:

Best Director: Won Shin Yun for The Battle: Roar to Victory

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun for The Man Standing Next

Best Actress: Lee Young Ae for Bring Me Home

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min for The Man Standing Next

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Mi Kyung for Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best New Director: Kim Do Young for Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best New Actor: Park Hae Soo for By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture

Best New Actress: Choi Sung Eun for Start-Up

Viewers' Choice Most Popular Film Award: E.X.I.T

White Crane Award: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Doo Yong

Technical Award: Kim Young Ho for The Battle: Roar to Victory

Best Screenplay: Lee Sang Geun for E.X.I.T

Special Award for a Film Play: Kim Moon Ok for Murphy's Law and Sally's Law

Special Award for an Independent Film: Bong Soo for Gura and Beethoven