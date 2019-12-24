As console gamers gear up for the release of next-gen systems like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 next holiday season, several titles are lined up for release on the upcoming console, and one name that's being mentioned a lot is "GTA 6."

The follow-up to 2013's open-world extravaganza, "GTA V" has not yet been confirmed officially by Rockstar and all we have to go on are rumours and speculation that hasn't stopped the chatter.

The rumour mill has been churning reports over reports on Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, GTA 6, for months now. Although most of it is nothing more than unsubstantiated hearsay, we might finally have some credible information about where the upcoming sequel to one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time will be set.

'GTA 6' to take place in Columbia?

One of the biggest and seemingly most ambitious leaks, suggests that the sixth instalment of the action-packed "Grand Theft Auto" franchise will span across multiple continents and time periods and it's one that Rockstar keeps fuelling by dropping hints.

According to the leak, one of the locations "GTA 6" will take place in is South America and to be more specific, a fictionalised version of Columbia, before we move on to more familiar territory including Liberty City, Vice City, and San Fierro.

So when Rockstar started sending out a bag of holiday goodies to YouTubers and other influencers, fans were quick to notice a Rockstar logo patch with a Columbian flag in the background.

Some pointed out that this could be a confirmation of the earlier "GTA 6" leak considering that Rockstar doesn't own a studio in the South American country. However, with no official word from the developer about the game – not even a confirmation that the game is in development – take it with a pinch of salt until an official announcement from Rockstar.

Rockstar to announce in October 2020?

Last week, Reddit user "TheFirmWare", shared a post building on another fan's theory about Rockstar's odd design choice in the latest update. The post refers to a photo shared by another Reddit user of the casino, revealing the word "SERVICE" split up into "SER" on top and "VICE" on the bottom on the right wall, as we previously reported.

The image has sparked speculation that there's a hidden agenda behind it as Rockstar could've easily changed the font size to fit the whole word together. On the left wall, we see "DIAMOND" written on top and "510" on the bottom and if we combine both bottom portions together, we get "510 VICE."

While this could also mean we're 510 days away from the game's announcement or release date, one user pointed out in the comments that Madam Nazar, the fortune teller from "Red Dead Redemption" added to "GTA V Online" in the latest update, was heard saying, "I see numbers, 5, 1, 0, 2, 0." If you combine both clues, it gives us the date 5/10/2020 or 5th October 2020. This is in line with Rockstar's previous announcement dates or trailer reveals.