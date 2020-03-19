Stock reports for Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive suggests that the highly anticipated GTA 6 will most likely arrive in 2021 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time but hasn't had a major release since 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V." While its online multiplayer mode has been keeping gamers entertained with regular updates over the years, fans want something new.

The rumour mill has been churning out reports about the release of GTA 6 for quite some time now, despite little word from Rockstar. Although most of it has been nothing more than uncorroborated hearsay, the chatter hasn't stopped and fans have been anxiously waiting for an official announcement from the developer.

GTA 6 release pushed to 2021?

Seven years is a long time for such a popular franchise. "Grand Theft Auto 5" originally launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, months before the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, compelling Rockstar to re-release the title for the new generation of consoles.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are slated to arrive this holiday season and Rockstar won't make the same mistake twice so it's likely that GTA 6 will not release on the PS4 on Xbox One.

As we recently reported, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will both be delayed to next year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has forced factories to shut down in mainland China, which is where Sony and Microsoft both source their components from. Moreover, Rockstar could expect further delays as it recently announced that it was shutting down offices and studios and implementing work from home in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Take-Two Stock Report

A stock report from Investor Place further solidifies the claim that GTA 6 will arrive next year on next-gen consoles. The report sheds light on Take Two Interactive's (Rockstar's parent company) poor performance in the last fiscal quarter, which was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic that led to a worldwide decline in stock prices, in addition to the departure of co-founder and writer Dan Houser.

As a result, the stock value of Take-Two fell 12% in one day. While investors expect video game companies like EA to perform well in the coming years due to the upcoming console releases, they are certain that Take-Two's major franchises will not release before the end of the year. However, 2021 will give them plenty of time to finish development and provide them with access to a larger install base for the next-gen consoles.

The release of a new "Grand Theft Auto" game is inevitable, and speculation and hype are so high that fans have started creating their own concept maps for GTA 6 and even countdown timers for its supposed announcement. Take-Two Interactive needs a big release to recover from their underwhelming earnings, and what better way than to finally announce "Grand Theft Auto 6."



GTA 6 announcement imminent?

Since the release of "GTA 5," the developer has spent most of its time working on 2018's "Red Dead Redemption 2" as well as maintenance of "GTA Online" and "Red Dead Online." However, fans were quick to notice when Rockstar recently uploaded unlisted videos on its YouTube channel leading to speculation that it could be potential announcement for "GTA 6," which was followed by new artwork on their website that again, fans interpreted as a possible "GTA 6" tease.

As pointed out by this Reddit user, GTAForums user u/gonnaenodaethat, who posted about "RDR 2" weeks before its announcement, has also been posting a series of cryptic messages off late, hinting that "GTA 6" will be a remastered version of Vice City. This, along with Rockstar's tax filings, has led fans to believe that an announcement from Rockstar is imminent.