Popstar Grimes and her significant-other Billionaire-tech genius Elon Musk have been coy about their relationship since it started back in 2018. Grimes has now posted semi-nude images of herself with a baby bump while the world accurately predicts who the father is. Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes has made it abundantly clear that she is carrying Musk's child.

This is, despite the couple's secretive nature that they upheld months before their grand entrance at the 2018 Met Gala. That was their first time being seen together as an item. It seems with the British singer, Musk has finally found the women of his dreams-- here is a look at all the women that the billionaire has been in a high-profile relationship with.

Married the first wife in 2000

The CEO and founder of the tech companies SpaceX and Tesla Inc is one of the richest and busiest men on the planet, hence it is very interesting where the man finds the time to date all these beautiful women, starting with Justine Wilson.

Wilson told media outlets that she met Musk when they were both attending Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. They were married in January 2000 and they had a son together-- named Nevada, who sadly died as an infant. Musk and Justice finalized their divorce in 2008.

This undoubtedly took a toll on the couple which led to their divorce despite having more children.

Musk married actress Tallulah Riley in 2010

Then came the short romance with the aspiring actress- Taluhah Riley, whom he married in 2010 and divorced 2012. Evidently there is no bad blood between the pair as they still see each other as friends.

This relationship, despite being forced with a divorce in 2012, would see a second life in the form of a second marriage that lasted from 2013 to 2016. The two apparently remained on good terms, however, which is better than Musk and his first wife ended their marriage. During a Rolling Stone profile of Musk, Riley even made an appearance. She's also said she still sees him "all the time".

He dated Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz and Amber Heard

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz would be the next woman to pique Musk's interest. The rumours began when Diaz purchased a Tesla early on in 2013. After that, more rumours surfaced that Musk was visiting Diaz in Los Angeles while he worked at the Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

It would seem that Mr Musk was on a Hollywood binge as the next woman to get into a relationship with the Tech mogul would be Aquaman Star Amber Heard. This relationship started in 2016 after Heard's divorce finalization with actor Johnny Depp. By 2017, these two were seen stepping out in public together. Their fling didn't last long, however, as they broke up later that year.

Rumours surfaced that Heard and Musk may have been back together in early 2018. However, by February 2018, it was reported that they had called it quits for good, though they remained on fine terms.