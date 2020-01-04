Cameron Diaz is all of a sudden in news headlines. Yes, the American actress and former model has become a mommy. According to the latest reports, the 47-year-old actor has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Benji Madden.

The couple has shared the arrival of their daughter and new family member through social media on Friday. Wishing their fans through Instagram, Diaz and Madden wrote, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

Raddix Madden is Cameron and Benji's first child together

Moreover, Raddix Madden is Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's first child. Cameron has shared that both she and her husband are overjoyed to welcome their newborn and wrote on her official Instagram handle that their baby girl has instantly captured their hearts and completed their family. Cameron also shared that they feel protective about their little one's privacy and hence won't be sharing any photos or other details about Raddix Madden.

However, the couple revealed the fact that their daughter is extremely adorable and cute. Diaz and Madden had managed to keep their relationship secret and away from paparazzi since the time they started dating one another. And in the same way, they want to keep their daughter away from the spotlight as of now. Undoubtedly, the Charlie's Angel actor and her husband share a healthy relationship.

Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz and Madden are known to have been in a relationship since May 2014. They got engaged the same year just before Christmas and tied the knot in January 2015. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Beverly Hills, California.

The marriage ceremony took place in front of famous friends. Drew Barrymore, Benji Madden's brother and Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie were among the guests that attended the star-studded wedding.