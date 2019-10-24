Johnny Depp has been ordered by the judge presiding over his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, to submit his drug and alcohol medical records. The decision comes after a dramatic hearing of the case by Fairfax County Chief Judge Bruce White that took place on Friday, October 18 where the actress's lawyers were given the permission to look into whether Depp had indulged in abusive behaviour in any of his other past relationships under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Aquaman star's lawyers want the 56-year-old actor to present his medical records and other material related to his alcohol and drug use. They claim that since substance abuse was a vital reason for the actor's misdemeanours, having his medical records was crucial to the case.

Deadline reports that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor only has a stipulated time period in his hands to produce the documents in court. Court documents obtained by the publication state: "By November 15, 2019, Plaintiff must produce all non-privileged, responsive documents requested by Defendant's document requests."

Last month while speaking to the press, Heard's lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn said, "Mr Depp cannot seek to litigate the truth of Ms Heard's allegations about his violent and abusive behaviour while intoxicated, insist on proceeding without a protective order, and then blithely refuse to produce evidence that confirms the truth of those allegations on grounds of relevance and 'privacy.'"

On the other hand, Depp's lawyers have accused the actress and her legal team of trying to get access to the actor's medical files to go on a "fishing expedition" to embarrass and "harass" him. But despite Depp's claims of his records being irrelevant, the judge has decided to allow the application made on behalf of Heard.

Fans who have been following this explosive lawsuit would know that Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard claiming she tried to belittle and defame him via an op-ed in 2016 accusing Depp of domestic violence.

Although Heard initially tried to defend herself saying she never named him publicly, the actress is now trying to prove that he did beat her during their short marriage, a claim that has been strongly denied by Depp time and again.