Greta Thunberg's Gaza-Bound 'Freedom Flotilla' Intercepted by Israeli Forces as It Gears Up to Deport Activists after Seizing Aid

Israel has said that Greta Thunberg is "safe and in good spirits" after her 'selfie yacht' was intercepted upon entering waters near Gaza. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) posted a photo showing the Swedish climate activist smiling as she received bread from an Israeli soldier—after she accused them of 'kidnapping' her in a pre-recorded Instagram video.

The video, filmed aboard the Madleen—part of the 'freedom flotilla' aiming to deliver aid to Palestine—was shared on her social media account prior to the interception. MFA mocked the 'selfie yacht' carrying 12 'celebrity' activists as it was intercepted, dismissing the "small quantity of aid" on board and saying it would be delivered to Gaza through official humanitarian channels.

Thunberg Intercepted

"The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote in a statement shared on X. "While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza.

"There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies.

"The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the "celebrities" will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.

In a video shared on her Instagram earlier Sunday, Thunberg, 22, said, "If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel.

"I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible," she added in the clip recorded on board the Madleen ship.

Israel has maintained a naval blockade along the Mediterranean coast near Gaza to stop Hamas from smuggling in weapons.

On Sunday night, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Thunberg's "celebrity selfie yacht" was being safely escorted to Israel's shores, where all 12 people on board would be promptly deported.

Not Welcome in Israel

Video posted on X prior to the Israeli forces confirming it had intercepted showed crew members scrambling for cover and asking others on board to "take positions" as drones were reportedly seen flying overhead.

In the footage, member Thiago Avila can be heard saying, "Please get into position, it's a quadcopter, take cover." He then calls on Thunberg to seek shelter as well.

"Please sound the alarm, we are surrounded by Israeli drones, the same ones that bombed our boats one month ago," he added.

In a press release following the attack, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) wrote: "The FFC confirms that its civilian ship, Madleen, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, has been attacked/forcibly intercepted by the Israeli military at 3:02 am CET in international waters.

"The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo - including baby formula, food and medical supplies – confiscated."

Earlier reports claimed that several vessels had surrounded the Madleen, prompting the crew to sound the alarm. However, in a later update, the Freedom Flotilla described the event as a "highly unlikely false alarm," noting that the ships eventually moved away on their own.

Avila later shared on Instagram that several boats had approached the Madleen simultaneously, circled the vessel, and then vanished. "It can be IOF vessels, it can be a strategy to come from behind us with their lights off, we're not sure," he said.

At first, reports suggested that five boats were surrounding the Freedom Flotilla. A UN special rapporteur traveling with the group said that the captain advised everyone to remain calm, stay seated, and have their passports and lifejackets ready.

Francesca Albanese wrote on X: "I hear them speaking with Israeli soldiers as I type... telling [them] they are carrying humanitarian aid and going in peace. For the time being they are just circled. I am with them, recording everything."

Israel's Foreign Ministry took to X to say: 'The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) - a 'selfie yacht'.

"Humanitarian aid is delivered regularly and effectively via different channels and routes, and is transferred through established distribution mechanisms. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza.

"The Gaza maritime zone remains an active conflict area, and Hamas has previously exploited sea routes for terrorist attacks, including the October 7th massacre. Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.

"We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation."