Life and General Insurance Company Great Eastern Singapore has suspended an advisor for allegedly filming a woman under the shower. The insurance advisor named Nicholas Lim who is also a student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) filmed the video while the woman was taking a shower at a student residential hall on the campus.

As per reports, Great Eastern Singapore has immediately suspended Lim, and in a recently issued statement, the company made it clear that they will not hesitate to take necessary actions if any of their representatives break the code of conduct.

"We are aware of the recent incident involving Nicholas Lim, a Great Eastern financial representative. He has been placed on immediate suspension and has since submitted his resignation. Great Eastern strongly disapproves of any inappropriate conduct by our financial representatives and will not hesitate to take the necessary action," wrote Great Eastern Singapore in their official Facebook page.

The crime committed by Lim came to daylight after the 23-year-old victim, Ms Monica Baey recounted the incident and shared it on her Instagram page. On her Instagram page, Monica Baey revealed that she found an iPhone being held underneath the bathroom door. She soon informed the NUS authorities.

The offense took place in November last year, and NUS suspended Lim for a semester. Apart from suspending him from the campus, the authorities also made Lim write an apology letter to Baey and assigned him to mandatory counseling.

The Singapore Police Force also gave Lim a 12-month conditional warning. In Singapore, a conditional warning means that if Lim commits another crime in this 12 month period, he is liable to be charged, and will face prosecution.

A couple of days back, Police had arrested a 34-year-old man for his alleged involvement in an incident of aggravated outrage of modesty of a woman.