A 34-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police for his alleged involvement in an incident of aggravated outrage of modesty of a woman.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that they received a report from a victim on Saturday, April 20 at around 4.30 am. In the report, the woman clearly mentioned that she was molested by an unknown man, inside a lift at an HDB block along North Bridge Road.

Police started their investigation and used images from CCTV cameras to track down the alleged accused.

Officers from Central Police Division and Police Intelligence Department worked together in this case and successfully identified the suspected offender. It should be noted that the police officers arrested the accused on Saturday at around 9.30 pm from Chai Chee Road.

However, SPF advised people to follow some crime prevention measures to safeguard themselves. In the same news release, the police asked all the members of the public to be alert to their surroundings. If anyone finds a person suspicious, then they should stay alert for their own safety.

The police also advised people to carry a shrill alarm and in case of molestation, the victims should seek help from the nearby people. "Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which the suspect went," they added.

"Call '999' as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early. If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the Police to arrive."