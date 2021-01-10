Jacob Anthony Chansley aka Jake Angeli, one of the rioters during the Capitol insurrection, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct in Capitol. Angeli shot to limelight after pictures of his painted face, and a costume with fur coat and horn, went viral on social media.

As per reports, by Saturday, 17 cases had been filed by the prosecutors in federal district court and while 40 had been filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court. The offenses mentioned against the accused include assaulting police officers, entering restricted areas of the US Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.

Chansley Will Remain in Custody in Arizona

According to statement issued by the Justice Department, Chansley "was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants. This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

Earlier speaking to NBC News Chansley detailed about his entry into the government building. "The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win," he said.

Fox 31 reported that in an email to The Associated Press, Assistant U.S. Attorney Esther Winne said that Chansley, more commonly known as Jake Angeli, will remain in custody in Arizona pending a detention hearing that will be scheduled during an initial court appearance early in the coming week.

Chansley's Photograph with Rudy Giuliani Surfaces

In the viral footage scene from inside the federal building following the attack by Trump supporters showed Chansley pumping his bicep while standing on the dais in the Senate chamber.

An ardent Trump supporter, Chansley, who is known as the "QAnon Shaman" or "Q Shaman," was caught shaking hands with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The image spurred a strong reaction from the netizens who questioned if both knew each other well enough to orchestrate the attacks. "Fur & horns-capped guy, aka Jake Angeli, self-appointed role of Q shaman ... Knew him as soon as I saw the first picture of him. Known to Rudy Giuliani. Now I want to know how well, how long they've been acquainted, and how much either knew about this obviously planned attack," read a tweet.

Snopes reported that the picture of Chansley shaking hands with Trump's lawyer was taken at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 30, 2020, as Giuliani convened an unofficial "hearing" to discuss false allegations of voter fraud.

"This is the guy with his face painted at the storming of the "peoples" Capital. His name is Jake Angeli smiling here right next to the corrupt Rudy Giuliani. They all need to be arrested now!" wrote another user.