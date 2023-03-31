Graphic Details Emerge in Three 911 Calls Made During Transgender Hale Audrey's Shooting Spree at Nashville's Covenant School

The police have released the audio of the chilling 911 call made from inside the Nashville's Covenant School as Hale Audrey went on a shooting rampage. The attack lasted nearly 15 minutes before the transgender shooter was gunned down during the crossfire with the cops.

The shooting spree at the Nashville based Christian academy left six, including three children dead.

Calls Reveal an Adult Calling for Help

On Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department, released the audio of the three 911 calls placed as the shooting began inside the school premises on Monday.

In the second call, an adult woman's voice is heard amidst the blaring alarms in the background. "I think we hear gunshots," she is heard telling the dispatcher during the call, placed at 10:12 a.m. local time. "It sounds like somebody's shooting guns," the woman adds as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background. "It sounds like they stopped at the moment," the caller then adds.

A child can be heard whimpering in the background as seconds later someone is heard saying they "want to go home." When the dispatcher asks if the caller was in a safe spot, she says, "I think so. We're in the art room closet. I hear another shot, I'm hearing more shots."

The caller then goes on to tell the dispatcher that she's with others in the upstairs area of the school in the art room hallway. "Please hurry I'm hearing shots," she continues, "and they sound kind of close." After the dispatcher instructs the woman to remain quiet, she is heard whispering to those around her, "Be quiet."

Audio Released of Three Distress Calls

The New York Post reported that another call made at 10:12 a.m., the caller is heard telling the dispatched that the shooter in in the school. "He shot the windows out into the school," a person tells the dispatcher. "All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door ... white man, camouflage, he had a vest on and an assault rifle."

Another person is heard telling the dispatcher that the attacker was "shooting at an upstairs hallway. A lot of shots ... I heard about 10 and I left the building," the woman said.

In the third 911 call made at 10:13 a.m. the caller says, "I'm on the second floor in a room. I think the shooter's on the second floor."

The victims of the mass shooting were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.