Audrey Hale Was Anti-Christian? Was Shooting Motivated by Jane Fonda's Remarks on Murdering Pro-Life People? Speculation Rife on Social Media

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old woman, who identified herself as a trans male was dubbed as anti-Christian after she carried out a shooting spree at Nashville based Christian academy, The Covenant School. Although the motive of the attack still remains unclear, it left six, including three children dead.

Hale Was Born a Female

Prior to carrying out the shootout, Hale had sent an Instagram message to a former teammate revealing her deadly plans in the form of a suicide note. Even though Hale confirmed that her parents were not aware of her actions, she didn't specify the reason for carrying out the deadly attack.

Social media users have dubbed Hale as anti-Christian for launching an attack on the Christian academy.

"Audrey Hale, a trans domestic terrorist committed an anti-Christian hate crime and shot up a Christian school.This person murdered 6 innocent lives including 3 children. She left a manifesto. She is a monster. This was an anti-Christian attack, " tweeted a user.

"The shooter is one Audrey Hale who identifies as trans. She shot up a Christian school she had attended. This seems motivated by anti-Christian sentiment, which is at an all-time high right now in the U.S," wrote another.

Jane Fonda Under Attack on Social Media

Soon after the shootout, social media users launched attack on the actress, activist Jane Fonda with many implying that her recent remarks on 'The View' might have motived Hale to carry out a mass shootout.

The controversial remarks were made by Fonda while offering support to abortion-seeking women. Stating that the women seeking termination of pregnancy shouldn't abide by laws and could even resort to "murder" in order to have control of their bodies, Fonda said, "We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that's done for our lives. We're not going back, I don't care what the laws are. We're not going back."

"Jane Fonda encouraged the enemy in Vietnam and now she called for attacks on Christians which ended up in (6) people including (3) kids being gunned down...Jane Fonda must be civilly & legally accountable for what happened in Nashville yesterday ARREST HANOI/NASHVILLE JANE FONDA," opined a user.

"Rhetoric like this, and Jane Fonda suggesting murdering pro life people, inspires shit like that lunatic yesterday in Nashville," read a tweet.

"What happened in Nashville proves more teachers need to be armed so they can stop these left-wing violent extremist domestic terrorists. People like Jane Fonda need to stop calling in public televised interviews for the murder of people with traditional Christian values," read another tweet.