Grammy Awards 2021: Best Music Film Winner James Keach Mistakenly Thanks Jeffrey Epstein [VIDEO]

Producer James Keach, 73, left everyone shocked everyone watching the Grammy Awards on the internet after he mistakenly thanked pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during his acceptance speech. Keach appeared by video during the ceremony to accept the award for Best Music Film for his documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice.

The bizarre moment left many shocked, while many simply laughed at the gaffe. Internet users immediately took notice of the mistake and soon the video made its way to various social media platforms, with many trolling Keach for the awkward moment. Disgraced billionaire Epstein died by suicide in jail after he was incarcerated for the alleged sex trafficking of minor girls dating back to the 2000s.

Awkward Moment

Keach, while accepting the award, said, "'Excellent. I want to thank Linda Ronstadt for allowing us to make this movie, Rob Friedman, Jeffrey Epstein.' Actually, Keach appeared to have mixed up the names of the film's two directors.Those credited for the film are named Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman.

However, Keach mixed up their names and ended up using the first and last names of the two directors that ended up matching Jeffery Epstein. Needless to say, the moment he uttered Epstein's name, audiences were left shocked and speechless.

Epstein died in 2019 after he allegedly hanged himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan and has no relations whatsoever to the Grammy Awards.

In 2008, the disgraced billionaire was convicted in Florida of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Trolled for the Goof up

Interestingly, Keach didn't realize his mistake at all and continued with his speech, which left many social media users guessing if he actually meant to thanks Epstein. That said, the big mistake was immediately noticed by the audience and it soon became a subject of discussion on Twitter. While some laughed off the Grammys mix-up, many called it "disgraceful."

"If you're feeling down just remember that you aren't the guy who just accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his Grammy," @tmwf02 tweeted.

"Can't stop thinking about the guy who accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his Grammy," tweeted another user with the skull emoji. "Imagine accepting a Grammy Award on behalf of your friend and accidentally thanking Jeffrey Epstein instead of the actual producer Jeffrey Fieldman ... because like, that just happened live on air," @MTVScream tweeted.

Keach's film, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, debuted at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and tells the story of American singer Linda Ronstadt – The Stone Poneys legend who herself has earned 10 Grammy Awards and more than a dozen more nominations. Besides, the film was also nominated for three Critics Choice awards in 2019 and won two of them: Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary and Best Music Documentary.