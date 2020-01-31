American singer cum songwriter Billie Eilish, who has won several Grammy awards, has announced on Instagram that she would be performing at the Oscars 2020 on February 10.

She has shared a photo along with the announcement, stating: "A special performance by Billie Eilish live at the Oscars on Sunday." The singer accompanied the photo with tongue biting emojis. The photo post has grabbed more than three million eyeballs and 24.6k comments. Eilish recently attracted a lot of attention after the release of her song Ocean Eyes.

Eilish received five Grammys leaving everyone awestruck with her achievement. While the photo has little information about the grand event and the star performing something special, fans are of the opinion that Eilish will rock the stage on the day. In her latest Instagram post announcing her performance, she just put in a smiley face, hardly writing anything else.

The singer, whose songs reflect social issues, often makes fans go gaga over her unique style. She recently donned an unusual look for the Grammy awards 2020. She was seen wearing a green colored outfit with matching hair color and nail art that wowed her fans.

After winning five awards at the Grammys, she shared a photo holding the trophies on her official Instagram handle. Fans poured in their love and wishes and congratulated the singer on her achievements.