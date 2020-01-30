Model Rosanna Arkle has left her fans breathless with her latest Instagram photo. The diva has daringly flaunted her bare butts in a red hot swimsuit while enjoying a waterfall scenery. The 31-year-old made sure that she grabs much attention with her post on the social media platform. In the photo, Arkle is seen wearing a large hat while her backside is immersed in the water. The photo racked up above 49k views and likes.

The modelling queen often shares pictures from her day to day life on social media platforms. It seems Arkle loves to travel and go sight-seeing while she isn't busy working or modelling. Arkle, who has more than five million fans following on her on her official Instagram handle, isn't shy of flaunting her sexy figure.

In the photo, she poses at the edge of the waterfall in a bikini, but not much of her figure is visible as she is lying down.

Earlier, the diva's photo in which she wore a glossy black one-piece, took over fans on the internet. The photo went viral and received much attention from her fans grabbing as many as 30.3k eyeballs on the Instagram platform. Her under boob was almost visible in the outfit that had a cut in the chest.

Against the backdrop of rocks, the photo looks stunningly antique. Arkle is most popular for her social media presence and is known to be very active in using the platforms to promote herself. Her beauty and boldness are loved by her fans and she isn't shy of flaunting her assets on the internet.

Several fans took to the diva's latest post to share their love. Many shared fire and love emojis while some called the picture fantastic, amazing, perfect and magical.