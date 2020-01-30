Brazillian bombshell Suzi Cortez is quite smart when it comes to grabbing attention. The sexy model, who is known for her famous butts has made heads turn with her latest social media post.

The Miss BumBum title holder has shared a sexy revealing photo on her official Instagram handle making fans go gaga. The picture that has Suzi Cortez daring to wear nothing except a black lingerie bottom and cowboy hat is indeed a treat for her fans on the social media platform.

In the photo, the Brazillian hottie is seen flaunting her six-pack abs and her controversial tattoo that had left everyone speechless. She also covers her assets with her long and lustrous tresses while a cigarette clings to her red painted lips.

Diva is a fan of Lionel Messi

The diva is known to be a die-hard fan of footballer and Barcelona star Lionel Messi, whose face she got tattooed on her groin recently. Her daring act didn't really go down well with the Messi family, however, her fans lauded her actions through her official Instagram handle.

With more than 2.1 million fans following her on the Instagram account, Suzi has grabbed much attention for her boldness and beauty. Her controversial stunts often give her the opportunity to grab as many eyeballs as she can from all over the world adding numbers to the list of her fans.

The sexy model not only shares hot pictures on Instagram, but she also has a private platform for her die-hard fans who can access her hot content by subscribing to her website.

Moreover, the Brazillian model's photo shows how much hard work and dedication she has to put in for staying healthy and fit.

Her fitness videos on her official Instagram account is something one must definitely watch if he or she is enthusiastic enough to get fit like Miss BumBum, Suzi Cortez.