Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 winners will be announced at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan on Wednesday (January 10) by a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The presenters include Park Seoham, Ahn Bo Hyun, B1A4 member Jinyoung, Choo Young Woo, Lee Chae Min, Choi Ye Bin, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Si Woo, and Hanhae.

Zerobaseone member Seok Matthew, STAYC member Sieun, and Super Junior singer Leeteuk will host the annual award ceremony. People in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony on TV and stream it on various online platforms. 1thek, STATV, and SPOTV will broadcast the star-studded event live online for K-pop fans from different parts of the country. AKMU, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, imase, KISS OF LIFE, KyoungSeo, Lee Chan Won, NCT DREAM, NiziU, Parc Jae Jung, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE will perform at the star-studded event.

People from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States can watch the award show live online through Rock Entertainment on various streaming platforms, including KiDoodleTv, Rakuten TV, Kakao Kids, Me Watch, and Sky Cable.

Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Winners:

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

BTS for Take Two

Ive for I Am

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans for Super Shy

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Digital)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

Ive for I Am

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young-woong for Grain of Sand

NCT Dream for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

AKMU for Love Lee

Ive for I Am

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT Dream for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Album)

Aespa for My World

Enhypen for Orange Blood

Ive for I've Mine

Jungkook for Golden

NCT Dream for ISTJ

Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven

Stray Kids for 5-Star

Tomorrow X Together for The Name Chapter: Freefall

V for Layover

Zerobaseone for Youth in the Shade

Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming)

BabyMonster for Batter Up

BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes

Kiss of Life for Shhh

Riize for Get A Guitar

Zerobaseone for In Bloom

Rookie of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)

BabyMonster for Batter Up

BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes

Plave for The 6th Summer

Riize for Get A Guitar

Zerobaseone for In Bloom

Rookie of the Year (Album)