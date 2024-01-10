Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 winners will be announced at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan on Wednesday (January 10) by a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The presenters include Park Seoham, Ahn Bo Hyun, B1A4 member Jinyoung, Choo Young Woo, Lee Chae Min, Choi Ye Bin, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Si Woo, and Hanhae.
Zerobaseone member Seok Matthew, STAYC member Sieun, and Super Junior singer Leeteuk will host the annual award ceremony. People in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony on TV and stream it on various online platforms. 1thek, STATV, and SPOTV will broadcast the star-studded event live online for K-pop fans from different parts of the country. AKMU, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, imase, KISS OF LIFE, KyoungSeo, Lee Chan Won, NCT DREAM, NiziU, Parc Jae Jung, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE will perform at the star-studded event.
People from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States can watch the award show live online through Rock Entertainment on various streaming platforms, including KiDoodleTv, Rakuten TV, Kakao Kids, Me Watch, and Sky Cable.
Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Winners:
Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)
- (G)I-dle for Queencard
- Aespa for Spicy
- BTS for Take Two
- Ive for I Am
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jisoo for Flower
- Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)
- Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans for Super Shy
- Seventeen for Super
Artist of the Year (Digital)
- (G)I-dle for Queencard
- Aespa for Spicy
- Ive for I Am
- Jisoo for Flower
- Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)
- Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- Lim Young-woong for Grain of Sand
- NCT Dream for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Seventeen for Super
Artist of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)
- (G)I-dle for Queencard
- Aespa for Spicy
- AKMU for Love Lee
- Ive for I Am
- Jisoo for Flower
- Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)
- Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NCT Dream for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Seventeen for Super
Artist of the Year (Album)
- Aespa for My World
- Enhypen for Orange Blood
- Ive for I've Mine
- Jungkook for Golden
- NCT Dream for ISTJ
- Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven
- Stray Kids for 5-Star
- Tomorrow X Together for The Name Chapter: Freefall
- V for Layover
- Zerobaseone for Youth in the Shade
Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming)
- BabyMonster for Batter Up
- BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes
- Kiss of Life for Shhh
- Riize for Get A Guitar
- Zerobaseone for In Bloom
Rookie of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)
- BabyMonster for Batter Up
- BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes
- Plave for The 6th Summer
- Riize for Get A Guitar
- Zerobaseone for In Bloom
Rookie of the Year (Album)
- BoyNextDoor for Why..
- Evnne for Target: Me
- Hwang Young-woong for Fall and yearning
- Riize for Get a Guitar
- Zerobaseone for Youth in the Shade