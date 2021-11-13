Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, and More

Grammy Awards 2022 nomination list will be out on November 23. The nominees in all the categories will be announced through a live broadcast on Tuesday. Music lovers from across the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand, can watch it from 9 am PST on the official website. The complete nomination list will be released online shortly after the official announcement.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt will announce the nominees from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The internationally famous K-pop boy band BTS is also expected to be a part of the nomination presentation. Since the additional participates details are yet to be revealed, music lovers around the world will have to wait a little longer to know more about it.

When, Where, and How to Watch Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations?

The nominees for this year will be announced by Hurt and Mason Jr. From the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on November 23 from 9 am PST. The announcement of the 64th annual award show nominations will be made through a virtual live event on Tuesday. It will be available to view via the official website live.grammy.com.

Shortly after the live broadcast, the complete nomination list will be available online on the official website. It will also be available on the official social media pages of the recording academy, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The annual award ceremony will be held at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on January 31. It will be broadcast live on CBS from 8 pm EST and streamed on Paramount +.

What are the Changes Introduced in Grammy Awards 2022?

The 64th annual award ceremony will introduce a lot of changes, especially in the selection process of winners. New rules and guidelines are introduced to make an equitable and transparent judgment, according to the organizers. From this year, two new categories will be introduced to the nomination list. They are Best Global Music Performance and Best MÃºsica Urbana Album.

Another major change introduced this year is regarding the fans voting. Music creators will only be allowed to cast their votes in 10 specific genre fields. Thirdly, the craft category will be consolidated into two fields: the production field and the presentation field. The recording academy also eliminated the review committee in general and genre fields. Lastly, the Best Dance Recording category has been renamed to Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

"It's been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I'm immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process. This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain â€” the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process", Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said earlier this year.