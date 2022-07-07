GOT7 Member Mark Tuan Announces North American Tour; Everything to Know

GOT7 member Mark Tuan officially announced his upcoming North American tour on Wednesday. He shared a few details about it on Twitter by releasing a teaser poster. The rapper will visit 15 cities across the US and Canada during the tour, titled The Other Side.

The K-pop idol has not yet revealed the tour dates. He has only revealed the names of the cities included in the tour and their order. The event will begin in San Antonio in Texas and end with a live onstage performance in Los Angeles, California.

The tour stops include San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Tour Dates

Immediately after the GOT7 member uploaded the promotional still of his upcoming North America tour, his Twitter followers were curious about the tour dates, ticket sales, venue, and the other details of each concert. Tuan could share more about the musical event in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed netizen claimed that he could read the gaussian blur image. According to the person, the K-pop idol will kick start his tour on October 3 from San Antonio. The next day he will perform in Houston and head to Dallas. The rapper will take the stage in the city on October 6.

The singer will perform in Atlanta two days later and then head to Philadelphia. The singer will perform in the city on October 13. His next performance might take place in Toronto before he takes the stage in New York on October 17. He will perform in Washington the next day before heading to Boston for a live onstage performance.

The GOT7 member will perform in Chicago on October 24 and take the stage in Minneapolis the next day. He will take the stage in Seattle on October 29 and head to Vancouver for his next performance, which will take place on November 1. Tuan will perform in San Francisco on November 3 before wrapping up his North Tour on November 7 in Los Angeles.

K-pop fans will have to wait for the American rapper to release his tour dates to determine if the speculations are true.

Solo Debut

The K-pop idol is currently gearing up for his first solo album, which will come out on August 26. The album is titled Other side. He is yet to reveal the tracklist, release time, and the other details of this upcoming project.