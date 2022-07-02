Good Morning America 2022 Summer Concert Series How to Watch: Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Good Morning America 2022 Summer Concert Series will take place in Central Park in New York. The music program will begin on Friday, July 8, and it will come to an end on September 2.

Music lovers in various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Denmark, Singapore, and Malaysia, can watch the performances live on the Good Morning America show on Fridays from 7 am to 9 am CST.

From K-pop band Aespa to American music group Black Eyed Peas, this year will feature a star-studded lineup of chart-topping artists. The concert series will begin with a performance by South Korean girl group Aespa on July 8.

Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato will perform during the concert series. The live performances will end on September 2 with a show by Black Eyed Peas.

Dates and Lineup

Aespa - July 8

OneRepublic - July 15

Megan Thee Stallion - August 12

Demi Lovato - August 19

Ozuna - August 26

Black Eyed Peas - September 2

Aespa will be the first K-pop girl group to perform on the opening day of this concert series. They are the second South Korean music band to perform at the annual event after BTS. The girl group member will perform some of their hit tracks, like Life's Too Short, Savage, and Next Level.

The girl group will release their second mini-album, Girls, on the same day as their concert. They could perform on the title track of this album during the live performance.

Live Stream Details

Watch the Good Morning America show every Friday from 7 am to 9 am to enjoy the Good Morning America 2022 Summer Concert Series live. Music lovers in various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Europe, Singapore, India, and Japan, can stream the onstage performances on the ABC app, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In other news, Aespa members will take part in the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2022. The girl group will demonstrate their global influence at the event by being a part of the opening section. They will deliver a speech titled Next Generation to the Next Level and perform Next Level during the opening ceremony.

The opening section of HLPF will begin at 9 am local time on Tuesday, July 5. The theme for this year is building back better from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sunstainable Development.