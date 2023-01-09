GOT7 Member BamBam Shares his Thoughts On Marriage; Explains Why he Wants to be Happy on his Own

GOT7 member BamBam shared his thoughts on marriage in the latest episode of the SBS variety show Master in the House 2. The K-pop idol said he is not interested in getting married as he is against marriage. When asked why he does not want to get married, the singer said he wants to be happy on his own.

"First of all, it's hard for us to climb up and get to where we are. We don't have much free time for ourselves, and in the case of idols, we're always in hotels. Because of that, I don't want to have my life taken away from me by anyone from now on", the singer continued.

In the latest episode of the SBS variety show, Master in the House 2, GOT7 member BamBam said he is not interested in walking his life on eggshells around someone.

"Do you know what I mean? I want to be really happy on my own, and I don't want to live my life walking on eggshells around someone," BamBam explained.

Here is Why BamBam is Against Marriage

The GOT7 member revealed the factor that influenced him in making this decision. He said the life of his elder brother changed a lot after his marriage. According to the Thai rapper, his elder brother aged very quickly, and he feels sorry for him.

"My eldest brother got married recently. He says he's happy, and he has a kid, a son, who's about three years old now. About three months ago, he came to visit me in Korea for the first time since the baby was born. And when I saw his face for the first time in a long while, I felt kind of sorry for him. It wasn't his usual face, the one I'm used to. How should I put it? It seemed like he had aged really quickly all of a sudden," BamBam shared.

Nearly six out of ten unmarried men and women in their twenties and thirties are against marriage, the production team of Master in the House season 2 reported during the show citing a recent survey.