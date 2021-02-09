A Louisiana woman, who went viral on social media after using Gorilla Glue on her hair as a substitute for hairspray, visited the ER over the weekend to get out of her sticky predicament. Now, she is considering suing the company over her hair experiment.

As previously reported, Brown's ordeal started about a month ago, when she used the strong adhesive on her hair after running out of hairspray to finish off her hairdo and as expected, ended up sticking her hair to her scalp. It has been weeks since she applied the product and her hair has been rock solid despite multiple hair washes.

Last week, she took to TikTok to share her experience in the hopes of getting advice or ideas of how to remove the glue from her hair. The company responded to Brown, suggesting she use rubbing alcohol on her hair to remove the glue but it does not seem like the remedy worked.

On Saturday, Brown shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed on Instagram. In a later interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the ER to seek treatment but left the hospital after she was told she would have to stay for 20 hours to receive proper treatment and observation. She claims the nurse who was treating her gave her acetone and saline water to replicate the treatment at home. She later posted a video of another woman applying the mixture on her head. It is not clear if the home treatment was successful.

Brown Vs Gorilla Glue

As reported by TMZ, Tessica Brown, is threatening a possible lawsuit against the adhesive company claiming neither the hospital nor the company's advice helped remove the heavy-duty adhesive from her hair.

Citing sources, the website claimed Brown has hired an attorney and is weighing litigation against Gorilla Glie, because while the product's label warns against usage on eyes, skin or clothing, it does not mention anything about its application on hair.

Brown has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover her medical expenses and has already received nearly $12,500 in donations.

Gorilla Glue Issues Statement

Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 8), reading in part: "We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."

The company goes on to reiterate that its product "is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent."