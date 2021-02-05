A TikTok user has gone viral after using an industrial-strength adhesive on her hair instead of hair spray to "finish off" her hairdo.

Tessica Brown, who goes by Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, warned others in a series of videos shared on the platform and explained that she ran out of hair spray one day and decided to use Gorilla Glue as a substitute to keep her locks in place. It has now been weeks and even after a dozen washes, Brown's hair has remained unmoved.

Sticky Situation

"Hey, y'all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It's not by choice. No, it's not by choice," she said at the top of the video. "When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn't have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea."

Brown then goes on to that she washed her hair as many as 15 times but the outcome has not changed. She then runs her hands over her slicked-back hair to demonstrate how severely it has been glued down.

"My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It. Don't. Move," she said. "... So I'ma tell y'all like this: If you ever, ever run out of Göt2b Glued Spray, don't ever use this. Unless you want your hair to be like that forever."

In a follow-up video, Brown took out a bottle of shampoo, lathered it up in her hands and then vigorously washed her hair with it but as expected, there was no improvement.

Gorilla Glue Responds, Other Twitter Reactions

Someone drew Gorilla Glue's attention to Brown's hair situation and they suggested remedies involving her soaking her hair in warm water, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol on the affected area.

Brown's video went viral on Twitter with more than 2 million views and racked up thousands of reactions from users who came up with some hilarious responses. Here are some of the posts: