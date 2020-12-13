Google's latest algorithm update is giving hard times to the webmasters and content creators as there is high SERP (Search Engine Results Pages) volatility. Websites are witnessing lots of fluctuations in their rankings since the search-engine giant initiated the rollout process on 3 December.

Days after Google started rolling out the latest algorithm update, the pageviews of some websites started seeing significant improvement. "This paved way for early celebration among those content creators who thought that the update had a positive impact on them. But in a span of three days, the pageviews dropped," Manish, an SEO consultant tells IBTImes Singapore.

As per Google, the process typically takes one or two weeks to complete. "It is still unclear who has gained and who has lost from the latest algorithm update. The rollout is still in work, so there is high volatility in the SERPs. We need another 10 days to decide the winners and losers from this rollout," he adds.

In the above chart taken from SEO tracking tool SEMRush, we can see big SERP fluctuations

The volatility spike is confirmed by SERPMetrics as well. "Such major rollout cannot be implemented in one go. It is done in phases across different geo-locations and languages. Hence, we are witnessing such fluctuations," explains Manish.

Some of those who have witnessed the fluctuations have shared their views about it on Twitter: Check out select-few comments:

Ahmed Nabi K. Seedling: I got a huge dip on Dec 4 but my keywords are recovering to previous positions since then. Got a lot of lost featured snippets back today

Barry Schwartz: Seems like there was another sort of Google shake up this morning after I published this, so maybe here is the "second wave" of the Google December core update. I am keeping an eye on it.

Christian Radny: Here is what I am seeing at the moment. Slow shops which do not pass core web vitals gained a better ranking in my niche. I made one step back, but will make two steps forward next year.

John W. DeFeo: In the course of the week I went from a complete recovery to an 80% collapse (a new low). It's heartbreaking. I invested 1,200 hours of my own time improving my site during the time between core updates.

Google periodically updates its algorithms with the intention of delivering quality and accurate results to the searchers. The US-based search engine giant pumps out updates on a daily basis but confirms only when there are major updates. Since 2012, Google is rolling out algorithms a few times in a year.