Google has started rolling out a fresh core algorithm update again this year. This is the third such update in 2020 after core updates in January and in May.

On Twitter, it announced, "Later today, we are releasing a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. It is called the December 2020 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates remains as we've covered before. Please see this blog post for more about that:

What is Google Algorithm Update?

Google periodically updates its algorithms with the intention of delivering quality and accurate results to the searchers. The US-based search engine giant pumps out updates on a daily basis but confirms only when there are major updates. Since 2012, Google is rolling out algorithms a few times in a year.

The news of Google algorithm updates often gives jitters to websites as such updates come with major rank reversals. The previous core update in May had badly hit thousands of websites across the globes as per the sites that extensively track search engine behaviour.

May Update

"There was a huge drop in rankings for many websites after the core update in May. I heard from at least 10-12 websites that there was at least 40-75 per cent dip in their traffic. With the drop in the ad revenue in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, this update sounded death knell for many small websites," Manish, SEO consultant, who is associated with many leading news websites in India, tells IBT.

The impact of the latest update is yet to be felt to the websites to large extent, but the websites that were badly hit by May 2020 core update might be rewarded if those sites have continued to produce quality content.

Do you have to Worry about the Latest Update?

Boon for quality content producers, bane for low-quality pages. If you are in the second category, then there is no need to worry," he adds.

"Guys who got affected last time are not scared, those who didn't are scared. Most times, we just see reversals or ranking. One broad update, rankings tank. The next, rankings rise again (without changing or doing anything to the links/contents of the blog)," a user on Twitter responds to Google's new announcement.

Normally, there will be changes in the ranking system after core updates. Google adopts about 200 various factors to rank a website.

Focus on Content

According to Google, if a website does not violate its webmaster guidelines, there is no reason to worry. The search engine giant also clarifies that it does not target specific pages or sites. It says, "Instead, the changes are about improving how our systems assess content overall. These changes may cause some pages that were previously under-rewarded to do better."

Google wants the websites to concentrate on improving its quality constantly instead of trying to fix the wrong things. The company claims in its blog, "As explained, pages that drop after a core update don't have anything wrong to fix. This said, we understand those who do less well after a core update change may still feel they need to do something. We suggest focusing on ensuring you're offering the best content you can. That's what our algorithms seek to reward. [sic]"

