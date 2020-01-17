Following the success of its budget smartphone series - Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL - Google, in 2020 would reportedly come up with two affordable smartphones. But unlike the Pixel 3a series of devices, the upcoming smartphones, which are purportedly called Pixel 4a models, would be different from each other with network connectivity.

According to a report, one of Google 4a devices would come with 5G connectivity, while the other would work on 4G networks. Apparently, the 5G edition of Pixel 4a would cater to markets in the US, Europe and a few countries in Asia where 5G network is up and running. The 4G edition might be released in other price-conscious markets with a slightly lower price bracket.

A Twitter user called @akes29 has tipped XDA-Developers about the code names of the upcoming Google devices, he has discovered. Following the lead, XDA-Developers dug through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and the latest Pixel 4 firmware. They found three device names which are expected to be launched in 2020. XDA-Developers has also found out the respective SoCs the devices would come powered with.

According to the report, the upcoming Pixel-branded smartphones would appear in the market with codenames reading sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble.

The Sunfish variant of Pixel phone would come powered by sm7150 platform, the codename of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Snapdragon 730 SoC is a popular chipset which has been used in popular smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A71 and Realme XT and offers 4G connectivity.

The Redfin is based on the sm7250 alias Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. The upper mid-range SoC from the house of Qualcomm came with 5G connectivity and was announced in late 2019. The Redfin version runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is being developed by FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn.

The Bramble would also use Snapdragon 765 SoC and is still going through the development process with Android 10 and the upcoming Android 11.

Some weeks back, a few renders of Pixel 4a were leaked by @onleaks and 91Mobiles. The images tipped the upcoming Pixel smartphone would sport a punch-hole style display. However, the punch-hole style selfie camera would sit on the top left corner of the screen. The leak further mentioned that the Pixel 4a display size would measure at either 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch and would house USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio out port besides having speaker grille on either side of it. The rear side would sport a square camera module and pack a single camera sensor.

Google's earlier affordable series of Pixel smartphones Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come in different display sizes and received mixed results. While the Pixel 3a has experienced amazing sales records across the globe, the big display variant Pixel 3a XL is still struggling in the market.