Realme will launch its series 6 smartphones in Singapore soon. Ahead of the launch, the products are acquiring all the necessary certifications in the country. In the process, Realme 6i, the budget smartphone from the series, has been spotted at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website of Singapore Government.

For the unaware, all electronic devices, including smartphones, have to mandatorily obtain the IMDA certification before being launched in the Singapore market.

The registration tips that Realme would soon launch its Series 6 range of smartphones in the Singapore market in the first half of 2020 itself. According to earlier leaks, the Realme 6 series would unveil four smartphones in total - Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6s and the Realme 6i. The Realme 6i and Realme 6s would come with inferior specifications and cater to the affordable smartphone market. In contrast, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro would come with superior features and could be available in the mid-budget smartphone market.

The Realme series 6 phones' specs have already been leaked numerous times on the internet. As per to rumors, the Realme 6 would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the chipset which has been used in its latest Realme 3 Pro as well. The Snapdragon 7x series of processors would be available at an affordable price in comparison to 8x series of processors and be featured in more devices set to release in 2020. Rumor hints that Google is using the same sequence of processors inside its next budget offering Pixel 4a.

However, the main USP of Realme 6 would be its primary camera boasting Penta-lens setup. By unveiling the smartphone, Realme could become the first smartphone maker to offer a five-lens camera system smartphone in the budget category.

Like Realme 6, Realme 6i too would flaunt a real camera module consisting of five camera lenses and would also run on similar Snapdragon 710. Realme 6i would pack a powerful battery and run on Android 10 powered homemade operating system ColorOS 7.

Besides, Realme is gearing up to appear in the IoT smart gadget market soon. A fitness tracker from the company was recently spotted on an Indian certification website. The company is also tipped to launch a Realme branded smart TV soon.