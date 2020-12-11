Google's Play Store is filled with over two million awesome, good, and some not-so-good applications. Some of these popular Android apps have been removed by the company for violating Google's policies.

Google Play Protect, backed by the strength of machine learning algorithms, plays a major role to keep Android users safe from malware-infested apps. As of now hundreds of apps have been deleted by Google due to such security concerns. But there are some other issues that could lead to the removal of apps, such as:

Explicit or pornographic content in apps

Apps that allow people to bet or gamble

Apps violating intellectual property laws

Fail to meet security requirements

Apps that allow people to make payments for physical products or content consumed outside that application

Despite the unavailability of an app in the Play Store that was removed for violating the policies, an Android user can easily download the same app from a third-party marketplace.

Here is the list of very popular apps that are banned from the Play Store.