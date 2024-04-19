Goodbye Earth: How to Watch, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Goodbye Earth is an upcoming Netflix drama starring Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye. It will premiere on Friday (April 26). The mini-series follows four individuals living in a chaotic situation. These individuals will try to save the Earth from a collision with an asteroid. They have 200 days to turn the table.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about the upcoming Netflix series Goodbye Earth, starring Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye.

Story and Casts

Ahn Eun Jin will play former middle school tutor Jin Se Kyung. She decides to help children from danger by volunteering to work with Ungcheon City Hall. Yoo Ah In will portray her longtime boyfriend, Ha Yoon Sang. He resigns from his job as a researcher at the Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology in the US to help his lover.

Jeon Seong Woo will appear as assistant Priest Woo Sung Jae. He takes the job after the head priest disappears from the church after hearing about the asteroid collision. The priest decides to help the people in the church from the danger. Kim Yoon Hye will feature commander Kang In Ah. She works as a member of the combat service support battalion. The commander goes around the city to maintain order and distribute supplies.

Kim Jin Min of My Name and Extracurricular fame directed Goodbye Earth. Screenwriter Jung Sung Joo of Secret Love Affair wrote the script.

Preview and Spoilers

A teaser video shows how Woongcheon City changed after a sudden disaster warning. A news report suggests that a giant asteroid is heading toward Earth, and the Korean Peninsula is in danger. The video shows protesters and criminals coming out into the streets. It also shows the emergence of an organization pretending to be soldiers.

With only a week left for Goodbye Earth, Netflix released a new poster featuring Woo Sung Jae, Jin Se Kyung, and Kang In Ah. They struggle to protect their loved ones and the people in Woongcheon City with limited time and resources.