The Atypical Family: Everything to Know About Upcoming JTBC Drama 

The Atypical Family is an upcoming JTBC drama, premiering on Saturday (May 4) at 10:30 pm KST. Cho Hyun Tak of Sky Castle fame has directed the fantasy drama. Screenwriter Joo Hwa Mi of Marriage, Not Dating fame and Kang Eun Kyung of Dr. Romantic fame wrote the script for this mini-series. K-drama fans in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

From story and cast to preview and spoilers, here is everything about the upcoming JTBC drama The Atypical Family.

Story

The fantasy thriller drama follows a family with supernatural powers. It tells the struggles of this family after they lost their powers due to realistic problems. The story begins by featuring the changes the family experiences after a mysterious woman named Do Da Hae appears in front of them. A preview shows Da Hee telling everybody in the village about the family secret. She informs the villagers that the family lost their powers after suffering from modern-day diseases.

The teaser video shows the Bok family losing their supernatural powers after suffering from various diseases. Bok Man Heum loses her ability to see the future in her dreams because of insomnia. His sister, Bok Dong Hee, fails to utilize her ability to fly due to bulimia. Bok Gwi Joo can no longer return to the happier times in the past because of depression. Da Hae decides to help this family in regaining their supernatural powers.

Casts

Chun Woo Hee will appear in the mini-series as Do Da Hae, Jang Ki Yong will portray Bok Gwi Joo, Go Doo Shim will play Bok Man Heum, Claudia Kim will feature Bok Dong Hee, Park So Yi will appear as Bok Yi Na, and Oh Man Seok will play Uhm Soon Goo. Gwi Joo was a firefighter with a strong sense of responsibility and positive energy. After losing his ability to time slip to happier times in the past, he struggled in life.

"Do Da Hae appears in front of Bok Gwi Joo, whose present is broken as he is confined in the past, and the changes she will bring to the Bok family will be interesting. The drama will deliver a new form of entertainment different from preexisting fantasy romance," the production team shared.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Gwi Joo's transformation from a firefighter with positive energy to a person going through difficult times. Gwi Joo features his sad facial expression, empty eyes, and suffering in the promotional photos.

"The premise of a supernatural family who lost their powers after suffering from very realistic issues appealed to me as something unique. It is not just a drama about supernatural abilities; it also tells the story of a family with those supernatural abilities. The story of Bok Gwi Joo and his family will bring laughter to viewers and also touch their hearts," Jang Ki Yong explained.

Another set of teaser images focuses on Bok Dong Hee's transformation after her retirement as a runway model. She gains weight and loses her ability to fly in The Atypical Family.

"Bok Dong Hee is like a character someone looks up to. Although she has her inner conflicts and stress, she doesn't compare herself to others but makes efforts to become a better person with her confidence. The process was more challenging than I thought. But after seeing how Bok Dong Hee is depicted in the scenes, I feel grateful as an actress that my character is enriched [through special makeup]," Claudia Kim commented.