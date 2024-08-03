Good Partner Episode 5 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Good Partner episode 5 aired on SBS TV on Friday (July 26) at 10 pm KST. It focussed on the divorce case between lawyer Cha Eun Kyung and her husband, Dr. Kim Ji Sang. The star lawyer faced a court attack from her husband this week. People in Korea watch this legal drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including Wavve and Netflix.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Good Partner, starring Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han, Pyo Ji Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Han Jae Yi, will return with a new episode on Friday (August 16) at 10:00 pm KST. The mini-series is on a three-week hiatus from July 27 to August 10 due to the coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Good Partner Episode 5 Recap

The chapter focussed on the impact of a counterattack by Dr. Kim Ji Sang. He filed a case against his wife about her office romance. The doctor managed to publish a report about it in a tabloid. Soon, Eun Kyung became the talk of the town. Jung Woo Jin became a victim because he became the center of attention as an office husband.

Han Yu Ri had to work hard for her client and price the claims are baseless. She dug deeper into the relationship between Jung Woo and Eun Kyung. When the lawyer finds out about Jung Woo's one-sided affection, she feels pressured. The divorce attorney thought about various ways to counter the claim. At first, she tried to convince her client for a settlement. When things did not work for her, the lawyer decided to turn the tables.

The mini-series will feature a courtroom drama between Eun Kyung and Ji Sang in the upcoming episode. Choi Sa Ra might come up with a new plan against Eun Kyung. The preview for Good Partner episode 6 shows a meeting between So Ra and Kim Jae Hee. Will they team up against the star lawyer? Watch the mini-series on Friday (August 16) to know more about it.

Reviews and Reactions

#HanJaeyi as Choi Sa-ra is bringing the drama in #GoodPartner. She is giving us delusional, vindictive, conniving in one breath. She is not going down easy. We'll have to wait til August 16 to see more development.

This mistress might win the most brazen mistress in K-drama land. I can't wait for her and that cheating scumbags downfall.

I'm glad that for now at least the love line between Yuri and Eun Ho is being put to rest. Yuri is right to focus on her career and I don't want the drama to be about their romance. They work better as friends and coworkers to me #GoodPartnerep5.

Every time Yuri uses her words/teachings against her I'm cracking up. You taught her well so you can't get mad at her too much.

I'm all caught up and I'm so invested. I can't wait to see what happens on the next episode!!

Eun Kyung & Yuri fighting for the divorce together is giving so much Eun Kyung is trying to teach Yuri & she's learning & taking guidance, and assurance from Yuri as well although she doesn't show it.

There is a thin line between love and hate. The man was having crab stew nothing to do with Ms Cha. But here he is inserting her in a conversation that has nothing to do with her. He claims he hates her,nah you love her equally.

Poor Oppa, he probably doesn't realize it from having to deny and keep his feelings mum, that he romantically likes Ms. Cha. So this advice given by Ms. Han may have overwhelmed him #GoodPartnerEp5.

I don't like that the last word was on that shameless mistress. Ms. Han needs to toughen up if she wants to win this case. She needs to stop being so nice and start showing some fangs. #GoodPartnerEp5.