Good Partner Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Good Partner episode 6 will air on SBS TV on Friday (August 16) at 10:00 pm KST. The mini-series is taking a three-week hiatus due to the coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024. When the show returns, it will focus on the high-profile divorce case between Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang. Han Yu Ri will struggle to help her senior with her divorce case. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Wavve.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

An actual divorce attorney wrote the story of Good Partner. Screenwriter Choi Yu Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Kim Ga Ram directed the mini-series with Ahn Ji Sook. It stars Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jun Han, Pyo Ji Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun, and Han Jae Yi.

Here are the International Air Timings of Good Partner Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for Good Partner episode 6 features Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun. This teaser takes viewers through a courtroom drama. It focuses on Yu Ri fighting for Cha Eun Kyung. Jung Woo Jin could help her in several ways. The followers of this legal drama can look forward to a team-up between the two lawyers in episode 6.

"As polar-opposite lawyers Cha Eun Kyung and Han Yu Ri view and understand cases from completely different perspectives, it will be fun to watch their journey as they gradually change [because of one another]. Please look forward to seeing them clash, each with good reason," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, Director Kim Garam described the character of Cha Eun Kyung as someone truly intimidating and has an old-fashioned aura. She can exude tremendous charisma and captivate everyone with her strong presence. Jang Na Ra effortlessly amplifies the highs and lows of her character in the legal drama.

"As a new lawyer, [my character] and Jang Nara's character have different stances on cases. We argue based on our respective logic, and sometimes one of us prevails. Initially, we clashed a lot, but we began to influence each other. I think it will be fun to watch that process unfold," Nam Ji Hyun said about her chemistry with co-star Jang Na Ra.

Jang Na Ra Shares Her Thoughts About Good Partner

The actress recently opened up about her role in the new SBS drama. She described Cha Eun Kyung as someone who boldly takes up any challenge. She chose this project due to a strong recommendation from her husband.

"Avoiding divorce would be great if possible, but I now understand it is sometimes necessary. Life can bring discord, and some relationships are toxic. I've come to see divorce as serving a practical function and something that needs to be a readily available [option]. While seeing the sad or unjust stories [depicted in the drama], I sometimes wonder, 'Why do people get married?' But then I return home after work and affectionately ask my husband, 'You're back?' It's like that," the actress shared.