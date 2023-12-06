A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 9 will air on MBC on Wednesday (December 6) at 9 pm KST. This chapter will follow high school teachers -- Han Hae Na, Jin Seo Won, and Lee Bo Kyum. It will focus on the blossoming romance between the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the romantic-comedy drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the life of a woman named Han Hae Na, who is cursed to become a dog after she kisses a man. The only person who can help her undo the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. But, he is afraid of dogs due to a childhood trauma.

Here is everything about A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 9, like airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will return with a new episode 9 on MBC on Wednesday (December 6) at 9:00 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 9:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 10:00 pm

New Zealand - 12:30 am

Japan - 9:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 9:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:30 pm

India - 6:00 pm

Indonesia - 7:30 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 8:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 2:30 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Casts

Lee Hyun Woo portrays history teacher Lee Bo Kyum, Kim Yi Kyung features student Min Ji Ah, Jung Young Joo plays Shin Mi Sun, Kim Hong Pyo appears as Han Pan Dong, Ryu Abel plays Han Yoo Na, Jo Jin Se features Song Woo Taek, and Yoon Hyun Soo appears as Choi Yool.

Preview and Spoilers

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 9 will feature some romantic moments between Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won. After lifting her curse in episode 9, the female lead enjoys her life with the math teacher. The preview for this week shows the high school teachers secretly enjoying their time together. The viewers can look forward to the romantic moments of Han Hae Na with the math teacher.

Another set of promotional stills focuses on the complicated relationship between Bo Kyum and Ji Ah. The photos feature a conversation between the two at school. The producers have released images of Ji Ah lying in the nursing room. Bo Kyum quietly observes her and leaves the room when Choi Yool appears. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama will have to watch the upcoming episode to learn about the relationship between Bo Kyum and Ji Ah.

"I think you will be able to enjoy watching A Good Day to Be a Dog even more if you pay attention to the chemistry between the various characters and empathize with the emotions each of them feels in their respective situations," Lee Hyun Woo shared.