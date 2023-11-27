A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 8 will air on MBC on Wednesday (November 29) at 9 pm KST. This chapter will follow high school teachers -- Han Hae Na, Jin Seo Won, and Lee Bo Kyum. It will continue to feature the various challenges of the female lead because of Kang Eun Hwan. People in Korea can watch the romantic-comedy drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The romantic-comedy drama revolves around the life of a woman named Han Hae Na, who is cursed to become a dog after she kisses a man. The only person who can help her undo the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won. However, the math teacher is afraid of dogs due to childhood trauma.

Here is everything about A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 8, like airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 8:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 10:00 pm

New Zealand - 12:30 am

Japan - 9:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 9:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:30 pm

India - 6:00 pm

Indonesia - 7:30 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 8:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 2:30 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Casts

Lee Hyun Woo portrays history teacher Lee Bo Kyum, Kim Yi Kyung features student Min Ji Ah, Jung Young Joo features Shin Mi Sun, Kim Hong Pyo appears as Han Pan Dong, Ryu Abel plays Han Yoo Na, Jo Jin Se features Song Woo Taek, and Yoon Hyun Soo appears as Choi Yool.

Preview and Spoilers

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 8 will feature troubled moments for Han Hae Na. She will face some unexpected challenges because of Kang Eun Hwan, who bullied Jin Seo Won during his school days. Kim Eun Hwan enjoys spreading rumors online and writing fake news. The viewers can look forward to the new challenges for Han Hae Na because of Kim Eun Hwan after he plans to expose her secret to the world.

Han Hae Na still turns into a dog every night between 12:00 am to 6:00 am. She is yet to find a way to lift her curse by kissing the math teacher again in her dog form. The relationship between the two began as an ordinary couple. Gradually, they will become a power couple by spending quality time with each other.

The preview for this week shows Han Hae Na and Han Yoo Na receiving threats from Kang Eun Hwan. The photos show the two sisters lost in thoughts as they try to find a solution. Will the siblings overcome the biggest crisis in their lives?

"I think you will be able to enjoy watching A Good Day to Be a Dog even more if you pay attention to the chemistry between the various characters and empathize with the emotions each of them feels in their respective situations," Lee Hyun Woo shared.