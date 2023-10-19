A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 3 Recap, Review

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 3 aired on MBC on Wednesday (October 18) at 9:00 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the complicated relationship between Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na. It also shared some details about the mysteries surrounding Lee Bo Gyeom. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, enjoyed the third edition of this fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Viki.

The third episode of A Good Day To Be A Dog shared some new details about the complicated relationship between Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na. Here is everything to know about this episode.

A Promise

After the series of events in episode 2, Choi Yul and Han Hae Na became closer to each other. The high school student was curious to know the reason for his home school teacher's surprise transition at night. But Choi Yul never asked her since he knew she could be embarrassed. They came up with a story to convince Jin Seo Won.

Han Hae Na narrated the police station incident to her colleague and explained why she slept at his home. The high school teacher said she was too drunk to go back home. Her student helped her in this crisis. She is always thankful to him. The math teacher believed the story.

A Secret Intact

Jin Seo Won dealt with a crisis at school after the vice principal brought his dog to school. He could not enter the staff room because of his fear. Han Hae Na helped her colleague in many ways when he got in trouble. She rushed to him and handled the situation calmly. No one in the school found out his secret because of her.

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 3 focussed on another secret about Seo Won. The chapter revealed that the math teacher had a secret crush on the Korean teacher. He hid his feelings for her and secretly admired her. The onscreen couple got closer to one another in this chapter.

Mystery Surround History Teacher

The third episode of this fantasy romance drama teased the mysterious surrounding history teacher. He had been secretly following the onscreen couple to make them fall in love, only to separate them. He had a role to play in their break up during the Joseon era. The viewers will learn more about it in the upcoming episodes.