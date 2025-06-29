Good Boy Episode 10 Preview, Spoilers: Producers Tease an Unexpected Twist

Good Boy episode 10 will air on JTBC on Sunday (June 29) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will feature the intense training of Yoon Dong Joo, who is preparing for a counterattack. The producers teased an unexpected twist in the story. They asked the viewers to tune in to the channel on Sunday night to watch the surprising story.

The newly released stills show Yoon Dong Joo getting ready for a counterattack in Good Boy episode 10. The photos capture Yoon Dong Joo back in the boxing ring for his intense training. The images show him working hard for his showdown with Min Joo Young. He does push-ups and shadowboxing and follows a grueling routine to win the unending battle.

"After the incident where Kim Jong Hyun was shot, another incident occurs that reignites Yoon Dong Ju's bulldozer instincts. As a result, he makes up his mind to fight Min Joo Young to the end, and he begins training for a counterattack in which he puts his life on the line. However, there will be an unexpected story awaiting viewers here. Please look forward to finding out what this twist will be," the production team shared.

Good Boy Episode 10 Online

People in Korea can watch the tenth episode of this action-comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Good Boy Episode 10:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Good Boy is an ongoing action-comedy drama starring Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok. It follows a group of former national athletes as they become police officers through a special recruitment program. Screenwriter Lee Dae Il wrote the script, and Shim Na Yeon directed the mini-series. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (May 31) at 10:30 PM KST.