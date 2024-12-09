Golden Globes 2025 nominees are being announced on Monday (December 9) with a worldwide live streaming at 8:15 AM EST. People from various parts of the globe are watching it online on the award show's official website, CBSNews.com, or the CBS News Mobile App. Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling are presenting the nominees in all 27 categories.

CBS Mornings, the morning television program on CBS, are revealing the nominees in 10 exclusive categories by 8:30 AM EST. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures is a new award category in the film section. Other competitive sections for movies include Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Motion Picture – Animated.

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy is a new award category for TV. The other competitive sessions include Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Television Limited Series. Here is how to watch the 82nd annual Golden Globe nomination announcement live online from anywhere in the world.

Golden Globes 2025 Complete Nomination List:

Television

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton for Landman

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Best television series – drama

Best television series – musical or comedy

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Film

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Best motion picture – drama

Best motion picture – non-english language

Best screenplay – motion picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann for Conclave

Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist

Kris Bowers for The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol and Camille for Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers

Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Best director – motion picture

Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

Best motion picture – animated

2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes is less than a month from its live telecast. Moviegoers and drama lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting to watch the 82nd annual awards ceremony. The glam event will take place at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (January 5) and live telecast on CBS. Paramount+ will stream the annual award ceremony live in the US. Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the glam event.

"Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film. Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola's courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award," Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, stated in a press release.