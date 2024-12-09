Golden Globes 2025 nominees are being announced on Monday (December 9) with a worldwide live streaming at 8:15 AM EST. People from various parts of the globe are watching it online on the award show's official website, CBSNews.com, or the CBS News Mobile App. Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling are presenting the nominees in all 27 categories.
CBS Mornings, the morning television program on CBS, are revealing the nominees in 10 exclusive categories by 8:30 AM EST. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures is a new award category in the film section. Other competitive sections for movies include Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Motion Picture – Animated.
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy is a new award category for TV. The other competitive sessions include Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Television Limited Series. Here is how to watch the 82nd annual Golden Globe nomination announcement live online from anywhere in the world.
Golden Globes 2025 Complete Nomination List:
Television
Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton for Landman
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Best television series – drama
Best television series – musical or comedy
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Film
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
Best motion picture – drama
Best motion picture – non-english language
Best screenplay – motion picture
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Volker Bertelmann for Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers for The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol and Camille for Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Challengers
- Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama
Best director – motion picture
Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement
Best motion picture – animated
The 2025 Golden Globes is less than a month from its live telecast. Moviegoers and drama lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting to watch the 82nd annual awards ceremony. The glam event will take place at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (January 5) and live telecast on CBS. Paramount+ will stream the annual award ceremony live in the US. Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the glam event.
"Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film. Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola's courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award," Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, stated in a press release.