2025 Golden Globe Nominations Live Streaming Details: How to Watch the Announcement Online?

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations announcement will occur on Monday (December 9) with a worldwide live streaming at 8:15 AM EST. People from various parts of the globe can watch it online on the award show's official website, CBSNews.com, or the CBS News Mobile App. Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling will present the nominees in all 27 categories.

CBS Mornings, the morning television program on CBS, will reveal the nominees in 10 exclusive categories by 8:30 AM EST. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures is a new award category in the film section. Other competitive sections for movies include Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Motion Picture – Animated.

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy is a new award category for TV. The other competitive sessions include Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Television Limited Series. Here is how to watch the 82nd annual Golden Globe nomination announcement live online from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globe Nominations Live Online?

Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling will announce the nominees for the 82nd annual award ceremony live online on Monday (December 9) at 8:00 AM EST in all 27 categories. The official website CBSNews.com/GoldenGlobes and the CBS News Mobile App will stream the announcement live at 8:15 AM EST. The organizers will highlight the nominees on the show's official social media pages, including Facebook. They will release the complete nomination list on the official website immediately after the announcement.

2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes is less than a month from its live telecast. Moviegoers and drama lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting to watch the 82nd annual awards ceremony. The glam event will take place at the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (January 5) and live telecast on CBS. Paramount+ will stream the annual award ceremony live in the US. Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the glam event.

"Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film. Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry. Viola's courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award," Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, stated in a press release.