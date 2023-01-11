Golden Globes 2023: Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious Flub by Saying 'And the Oscar Goes To…' Before Correcting Herself [WATCH]

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday with an impactful acceptance speech that earned her a standing ovation. However, Coolidge seemed to be too nervous when she was called on stage to present the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series when she had her very own 'Steve Harvey' moment.

The White Lotus star had viewers in stitches after delivering a hilarious speech and then making a major gaffe by saying, "And the Oscar goes to" before hilariously correcting herself and saying, "No...No...No. Golden Globe." However, viewers didn't mind the hilarious flub and instead enjoyed the entire affair.

Coolidge Goofs Up

After giving a funny speech about how nervous she was about messing up on the night, Coolidge got ready to present the award for best supporting actor in a TV musical or comedy or drama when she read out: "And the Oscar goes to... Oh, no, it's the Golden Globes! The Golden Globe goes to..."

"Oh, no, no, wait, Golden Globes," she corrected herself, before giving the award to Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams.

Fortunately, Jennifer Coolidge's gaffe wasn't as embarrassing as Steve Harvey's infamous 2015 Miss Universe mix-up, but fans weren't blind to it.

"Jennifer Coolidge accidentally saying 'and the Oscar goes to...' is already my favorite moment of the Golden Globes just end it now," tweeted one amused viewer.

"Omg Jennifer Coolidge needs to host an awards show," wrote another amused user.

Coolidge really can do no wrong even though she did foresee things going wrong. She had predicted a problem once she took the stage in her own speech, which was delivered just before the mix-up.

"You know, somebody called Cara Bishop called me and said, 'Jennifer, we would like you to present at the Golden Globes this year.' And I said, 'Oh my God this is such an honour, thank you so much. Yes I would love to.' And I hung up on her," Coolidge said.

"And then I thought about it for a little bit and I just had a complete anxiety attack and I got very, very nervous. And I thought, 'I'm not doing this.'

"So, I called Cara right back and I said, 'Cara I'm so touched that you'd want me to do this, but there's no way I'm gonna make it from behind the curtain all the way to the podium without breaking my skull... I just can't do it.'

In Her Own Style

The person on the other end reportedly said back: "Jennifer, then why don't you just wear a pair of crocs." To that Jenifer smartly replied: "Well, are you kidding me with my Dolce & Gabbana dress, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds."

She said that she might lose her place on the teleprompter and be stumped on her list of reasons why she shouldn't present. Her "biggest nightmare," she continued, is pronunciation of people's names.

"I can't do it. Once I say someone's name the wrong way, I'm sc****d. Like you hear it that one way, and you can't undo it."

Then, after mispronouncing Kaley Cuoco's name, Coolidge mentioned how she had difficulty pronouncing Bill Nye's name at a dinner gathering one night.

The actress dazzled on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a figure-hugging black sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress. For the occasion, the blonde beauty wore her hair parted down the center and curled into bouncy waves.

Additionally, she was spotted mingling with 28-year-old actress Julia Garner, who looked stunning in a pale pink dress.

Prior to the occasion, the American Pie actress shared a stunning photo of herself getting dressed on Instagram.

"Yippee! @GoldenGlobes âœ¨ #TheWhiteLotus," she wrote in the caption.