Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Golden Globe Awards 2023 will take place at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, the US, on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 pm EST. The annual award will feature a star-studded line-up of performers and presenters, including Colman Domingo, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, and Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th annual award ceremony, which will be broadcast live worldwide for people around the globe. People in the US can watch the award show live online from their homes on NBC. For those interested in streaming the event, the Peacock streaming platform is the option to watch the event live online.
The star-studded line-up of confirmed presenters is Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan.
Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award during the star-studded ceremony.
Golden Globe Awards 2023 Nomination List:
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover for Atlanta
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Drama
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man
- Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
- Diego Luna for Andor
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott for Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Drama
- Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
- Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily
- Zendaya for Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton for Black Bird
- Colin Firth for The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan for Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy
- Julia Garner for Inventing Anna
- Lily James for Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts for Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Best Television Series Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Julia Garner for Ozark
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
- Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen for Pam and Tommy
Best Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
FILM
Best Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TAR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture â€“ Foreign Language
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Screenplay â€“ Motion Picture
- Todd Field for TÃ¡r
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin for Martin McDonagh
- Sarah Polley for Women Talking
Best Original Song â€“ Motion Picture
- Carolina by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa by Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up by Tems by Ludwig GÃ¶ransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt for Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan for She Said
Best Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva for Babylon
- Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver for White Noise
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
Best Motion Picture â€“ Animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Hugh Jackman for The Son
- Bill Nighy for Living
- Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama
- Cate Blanchett for TAR
- Olivia Colman for Empire of Light
- Viola Davis for The Woman King
- Ana de Armas for Blonde
- Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie for Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu
- Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director â€“ Motion Picture
- James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann for Elvis
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir for Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
- John Williams for The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin