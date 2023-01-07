Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

Golden Globe Awards 2023 will take place at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, the US, on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 pm EST. The annual award will feature a star-studded line-up of performers and presenters, including Colman Domingo, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino, and Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th annual award ceremony, which will be broadcast live worldwide for people around the globe. People in the US can watch the award show live online from their homes on NBC. For those interested in streaming the event, the Peacock streaming platform is the option to watch the event live online.

The star-studded line-up of confirmed presenters is Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan.

Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award during the star-studded ceremony.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Nomination List:

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series â€“ Drama

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man

Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

Diego Luna for Andor

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series â€“ Drama

Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon

Laura Linney for Ozark

Imelda Staunton for The Crown

Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily

Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan for Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Lily James for Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts for Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Best Television Series Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Julia Garner for Ozark

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

Richard Jenkins for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen for Pam and Tommy

Best Television Series â€“ Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

FILM

Best Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture â€“ Foreign Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Screenplay â€“ Motion Picture

Todd Field for TÃ¡r

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin for Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Best Original Song â€“ Motion Picture

Carolina by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa by Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up by Tems by Ludwig GÃ¶ransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan for She Said

Best Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver for White Noise

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Best Motion Picture â€“ Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Actor in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Austin Butler for Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Drama

Cate Blanchett for TAR

Olivia Colman for Empire of Light

Viola Davis for The Woman King

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director â€“ Motion Picture

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Original Score