It was a night of glitz and glam as celebrities walked down the red carpet during the 77th edition the Golden Globes Award -2020. An annual affair organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honour the best in television and film industry, the award saw who's who of the glamour world. It was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Hosted by Ricky Gervais Opens in a new Window., who spared no one in his jokes, the event brough out th best in dresses and accessories donned by those attending the event.

A walk of designer clothes and jewels

Michelle Williams came dressed in a pale orange Louis Vuitton gown which she acessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry. It is said that it took 156 hours to create the gown by the designers. Renee Zellweger wore a custom pale blue Armani Prive gown which she paired by Jimmy Choo shoes and jewellery from David Webb.

The highlight of the evening was Billy Porter who wore Alex Vinash' white coloured coat with a feathered train. He completed his look with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and necklace from Tiffany & Co. Charlize Theron looked radiant in a bright green Christian Dior dress which was complete with simple jewellery from Tiffany & Co. Rose Leslie also rocked in a green coloured Elie Saab gown and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Nicole Kidman gets gold

Nicole Kidman struck a gold with her bright red Atelier Versace gown while Salma Hayek looked every inch of a diva in her sleek white and blue coloured Gucci gown with a plunging neck line. Reese Witherspoon wore a white Roland Mouret gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Priyanka Chopra wore a lavender coloured off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano dress which featured a small train with Bulgari jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez stole the show with her Maison Valentino gown that came with an eye catching oversized bow. Kerry Washington, completed her look for the evening with a black blazer, matching silk skirt with a thigh-high slit and a glittery silver knotted bodychain underneath the blazer. Everyone's favorite talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, wore a Celine beaded suit which she accessorised with Anita Ko jewelry. Phoebe Waller Bridge wore a sparkly Ralph & Russo slick tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Here is a look at the celebrities rocking their Golden Globes 2020 looks: