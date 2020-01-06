The older brother of famous Taiwanese actor Ming Dao was reportedly found dead on Sunday afternoon, January 5 along with his wife and son in a forested area next to a temple in Neihu District, Taipei.

The deceased man surnamed Lin, 42 was found hanging from a tree. His wife, 40, and their 12-year-old son were found dead beside him. Reports claimed that strangulation marks were seen on their necks which indicates that Ming's brother had killed his own wife and child in a murder-suicide.

The crime case

It should be noted that as per Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily, the identity of the man and his family was established by the investigators after an address on an ID card matched the address of a house the 39-year-old actor had previously bought for his mother. As per the police, a motorcycle belongs to Lin along with three helmets also found near the crime scene.

Investigators have found messages in Lin's phone from which they came to know that he had more than S$89,834 worth of debt. Other messages which were sent to a friend also revealed that he gas long lost the will to live.

The actor and his brother

The actor, who was featured in TV shows such as Ying Ye 3 Jia 1, The Magicians of Love and The Prince Who Turns into a frog, opened up about his troubled relationship with his brother in previous interviews. Ming, whose real name is Lin Chao-chang, said that often he had helped his brother to pay his debt.

He also mentioned that it was silly to give money to his brother who used it to gamble it away. Once he also called his brother a "ticking time bomb". In 2013 and 2016 Ming's life came under scrutiny after his brother reportedly found to be a scammer who started to con people to loan money and promised them that if he can't then his celebrity brother kin Ming will pay back his debts. The situation was so bad that creditors went to Ming's promotional events to get their money back.

However, later Ming, who is a member of the now-defunct boyband 183 Club, told the media that his brother is an adult and he should be responsible to clear his own dues.

