Golden Globe Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners were announced on Sunday, January 11, by a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The Studio, The Pitt, and Adolescence were some winners in the television category. Meanwhile, Brazilian film The Secret Agent received an award for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language film section.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd annual award ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday (January 11). It was telecast live through CBS and streamed online on Paramount+. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the nomination list in the film category with nine nods. In the television section, The White Lotus led the nomination list with six nods, followed by Adolescence with five nominations.

The awards were presented by popular artists from the film, television, and music industries. Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX, Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Connor Storrie, Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom, and Macaulay Culkin are a few of them.

Here are the winners of the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet - WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil) - WINNER

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams as Robert Grainier

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein as Victor Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine as Mark Kerr

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Marcelo Alves / Armando Solimões / Fernando Solimões - WINNER

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere as Bruce Springsteen

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare - WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love as Grace

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt as Alma Imhoff

Tessa Thompson – Hedda as Hedda Gabler

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby as Agnes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser - WINNER

George Clooney – Jay Kelly as Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice as Yoo Man-su

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia as Teddy Gatz

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good as Elphaba Thropp

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another as Willa Ferguson

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee as Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature

Paul Mescal – Hamnet as William Shakespeare

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly as Ron Sukenick

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good as Galinda "Glinda" Upland

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills - WINNER

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners - WINNER

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners - WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Original Song

Dream as One (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen) – Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Girl in the Bubble (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good

Golden (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

I Lied to You (Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson) – Sinners

No Place Like Home (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams (Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner) – Train Dreams

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix) - WINNER

Brett Goldstein – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: Acting My Age (Netflix)

Bill Maher – Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Max)

Kumail Nanjiani – Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu)

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise as Xavier Collins (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor (Disney+)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo – Task as Tom Brandis (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout / Mark S. (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (HBO Max) - WINNER

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock as Madeline Kingston / Madeline "Matty" Matlock (CBS)

Britt Lower – Severance as Helena Eagan / Helly R. (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren – MobLand as Maeve Harrigan (Paramount+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus as Carol Sturka (Apple TV) - WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This as Noah Roklov (Netflix)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Glen Powell – Chad Powers as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers (Hulu)

Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV) - WINNER

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This as Joanne Williams (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX on Hulu)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max) - WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North as Dorrigo Evans (Prime Video)

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror as Phillip Connarty (Netflix)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix) - WINNER

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Ed Gein (Netflix)

Jude Law – Black Rabbit as Jake Friedkin (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me as Nile Jarvis (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me as Agatha "Aggie" Wiggs (Netflix)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror as Amanda Waters (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Peacock)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault as Marissa Irvine (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex as Molly Kochan (FX on Hulu) - WINNER

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend as Laura Sanderson (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix) - WINNER

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus as Timothy Ratliff (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy (HBO Max)

Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix) - WINNER

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio as Patty Leigh (Apple TV)

Parker Posey – The White Lotus as Victoria Ratliff (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus as Chelsea (HBO Max)

Digital Audio

Best Podcast