Golden Globe Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners were announced on Sunday, January 11, by a star-studded lineup of celebrities. The Studio, The Pitt, and Adolescence were some winners in the television category. Meanwhile, Brazilian film The Secret Agent received an award for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language film section.
Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 83rd annual award ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday (January 11). It was telecast live through CBS and streamed online on Paramount+. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the nomination list in the film category with nine nods. In the television section, The White Lotus led the nomination list with six nods, followed by Adolescence with five nominations.
The awards were presented by popular artists from the film, television, and music industries. Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX, Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Connor Storrie, Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom, and Macaulay Culkin are a few of them.
Here are the winners of the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet - WINNER
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- No Other Choice (South Korea)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil) - WINNER
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirāt (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams as Robert Grainier
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein as Victor Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine as Mark Kerr
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Marcelo Alves / Armando Solimões / Fernando Solimões - WINNER
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere as Bruce Springsteen
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare - WINNER
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love as Grace
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg
- Julia Roberts – After the Hunt as Alma Imhoff
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda as Hedda Gabler
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby as Agnes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser - WINNER
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly as Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart
- Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice as Yoo Man-su
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia as Teddy Gatz
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda - WINNER
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good as Elphaba Thropp
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another as Willa Ferguson
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee as Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet as William Shakespeare
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly as Ron Sukenick
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good as Galinda "Glinda" Upland
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen
- Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills - WINNER
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best Screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners - WINNER
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray – Sirāt
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer – F1
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners - WINNER
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Original Song
- Dream as One (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen) – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- The Girl in the Bubble (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good
- Golden (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
- I Lied to You (Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson) – Sinners
- No Place Like Home (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams (Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner) – Train Dreams
Television
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX on Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix) - WINNER
- Brett Goldstein – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
- Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: Acting My Age (Netflix)
- Bill Maher – Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Max)
- Kumail Nanjiani – Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu)
- Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise as Xavier Collins (Hulu)
- Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV)
- Mark Ruffalo – Task as Tom Brandis (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout / Mark S. (Apple TV)
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (HBO Max) - WINNER
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock as Madeline Kingston / Madeline "Matty" Matlock (CBS)
- Britt Lower – Severance as Helena Eagan / Helly R. (Apple TV)
- Helen Mirren – MobLand as Maeve Harrigan (Paramount+)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus as Carol Sturka (Apple TV) - WINNER
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This as Noah Roklov (Netflix)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers (Hulu)
- Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV) - WINNER
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (FX on Hulu)
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This as Joanne Williams (Netflix)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX on Hulu)
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)
- Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max) - WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North as Dorrigo Evans (Prime Video)
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror as Phillip Connarty (Netflix)
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix) - WINNER
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Ed Gein (Netflix)
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit as Jake Friedkin (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me as Nile Jarvis (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me as Agatha "Aggie" Wiggs (Netflix)
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror as Amanda Waters (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Peacock)
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault as Marissa Irvine (Peacock)
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex as Molly Kochan (FX on Hulu) - WINNER
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend as Laura Sanderson (Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor on Television
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix) - WINNER
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV)
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett (HBO Max)
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus as Timothy Ratliff (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV)
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress on Television
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy (HBO Max)
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix) - WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)
- Catherine O'Hara – The Studio as Patty Leigh (Apple TV)
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus as Victoria Ratliff (HBO Max)
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus as Chelsea (HBO Max)
Digital Audio
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify) - WINNER
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)
- SmartLess (SiriusXM)
- Up First (NPR)