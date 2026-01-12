Golden Globe Awards 2026: A Complete Guide to 83rd Star-Studded Ceremony

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will take place in Los Angeles this weekend to honor excellence in film, television, and podcasting in 2025. The 83rd annual award ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers, and attendees from the film, music, and television industries.

The award show will be broadcast live for moviegoers, music lovers, and series fans in more than 185 countries worldwide. Critics' Choice Awards 2026 winner One Battle After Another topped the nomination list with nine nods, followed by drama film Sentimental Value with eight nominations and vampire movie Sinners with seven nominations.

Here is everything to know about the much-anticipated award show, also known as Hollywood's biggest party of the year.

When is it?

The annual award ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday (January 11) at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST.

How to Watch?

CBS will telecast the annual award ceremony live online in the US, and Paramount+ will stream it live online.

Who is Hosting?

Actress and comedian Nikki Glaser will host the star-studded event for the second time in a row. Teasing about the ceremony, Glaser said the award show will be bigger than last year. She also shared her excitement about returning as a host for the second consecutive year.

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus, who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past," the actress shared.

Who is Presenting?

The presenters' lineup for the Golden Globe Awards 2026 includes some of the biggest names from the film, television, and music industries. Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX, Pamela Anderson, Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Connor Storrie, Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom, and Macaulay Culkin are a few of them.

Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz will also present awards at the 83rd annual ceremony.

Who is Nominated?

The nominees for the Golden Globes 2026 were revealed last month. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the nomination list in the film category with nine nods. Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value bagged eight, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners received seven nominations, while Chloé Zhao's Hamnet is nominated in six categories.

In the television section, The White Lotus led the nomination list with six nods, followed by Adolescence with five nominations. The other nominated television shows include Nobody Wants This, The Bear, Severance, The Pitt, and Only Murders in the Building.

Here is the Complete Nomination List:

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams as Robert Grainier

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein as Victor Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine as Mark Kerr

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent as Marcelo Alves / Armando Solimões / Fernando Solimões

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere as Bruce Springsteen

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love as Grace

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value as Nora Borg

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt as Alma Imhoff

Tessa Thompson – Hedda as Hedda Gabler

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby as Agnes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser

George Clooney – Jay Kelly as Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice as Yoo Man-su

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia as Teddy Gatz

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good as Elphaba Thropp

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another as Willa Ferguson

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee as Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia as Michelle Fuller

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein as The Creature

Paul Mescal – Hamnet as William Shakespeare

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly as Ron Sukenick

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine as Dawn Staples

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good as Galinda "Glinda" Upland

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Amy Madigan – Weapons as Gladys

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Original Song

Dream as One (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen) – Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Girl in the Bubble (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good

Golden (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy) – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You (Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson) – Sinners

No Place Like Home (Stephen Schwartz) – Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams (Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner) – Train Dreams

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: Acting My Age (Netflix)

Bill Maher – Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Max)

Kumail Nanjiani – Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts (Hulu)

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise as Xavier Collins (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor (Disney+)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo – Task as Tom Brandis (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout / Mark S. (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (HBO Max)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock as Madeline Kingston / Madeline "Matty" Matlock (CBS)

Britt Lower – Severance as Helena Eagan / Helly R. (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren – MobLand as Maeve Harrigan (Paramount+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat as Katherine "Kate" Wyler (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus as Carol Sturka (Apple TV)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This as Noah Roklov (Netflix)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Glen Powell – Chad Powers as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers (Hulu)

Seth Rogen – The Studio as Matt Remick (Apple TV)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This as Joanne Williams (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear as Sydney Adamu (FX on Hulu)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North as Dorrigo Evans (Prime Video)

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror as Phillip Connarty (Netflix)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Ed Gein (Netflix)

Jude Law – Black Rabbit as Jake Friedkin (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me as Nile Jarvis (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me as Agatha "Aggie" Wiggs (Netflix)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror as Amanda Waters (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Peacock)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault as Marissa Irvine (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex as Molly Kochan (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend as Laura Sanderson (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus as Timothy Ratliff (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters – Adolescence as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy (HBO Max)

Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio as Patty Leigh (Apple TV)

Parker Posey – The White Lotus as Victoria Ratliff (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus as Chelsea (HBO Max)

Digital Audio

Best Podcast