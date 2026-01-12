Golden Globe Awards 2026: Best, Worst, and Fun Moments from 83rd Annual Star-Studded Ceremony

Golden Globe Awards 2026, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, became a platform for some big moments, surprises, and standouts. Sweet couple moments by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, and Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner brought joy to their fans.

The annual award show also became a platform for some fun reunions. The Secret Life of Bees costars Queen Latifah and Dakota Fanning took the stage to present an award. This Is Us siblings Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley were spotted together during the ceremony. The event also featured a reunion by Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

The Golden Globes took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday (January 11). The winners were announced through a live telecast. One Battle After Another topped the list in the film section, and Adolescence won big in the television category with four wins each.

The other films and television shows with multiple wins are The Studio, Kpop Demon Hunters, Sinners, The Pitt, The Secret Agent, and Hamnet, with two awards each. Meanwhile, a director and 11 actors took home their first Golden Globe trophy after the annual award ceremony. They were Paul Thomas Anderson, Amy Poehler, Erin Doherty, Jessie Buckley, Noah Wyle, Owen Cooper, Rhea Seehorn, Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Stephen Graham, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, and Wagner Moura.

Award show host Glaser's tribute to Rob Reiner in the closing moments of the event and director Chloé Zhao's emotional acceptance speech after Hamnet received the Best Motion Picture, Drama, where some touching moments from the Golden Globes 2026.

Ejae's Touching Acceptance Speech

Netflix's hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters received a standing ovation after receiving the Best Animated Motion Picture award. Ejae struggled to hold back her tears during her acceptance speech. She said it is a dream-come-true moment for her. The singer thanked the Golden Globes for the award and said she always wanted to become a K-pop idol, but she was rejected.

"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for this incredible honor. My dream was to be a KPop idol, but I was rejected. ... Now I'm here as a singer and a songwriter. It's a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone of all ages to get through their hardship and to accept themselves," Ejae said.

Hamnet Bags Best Drama Award

Hamnet, the 2025 biographical historical drama film, bagged the Best Drama Award at the Golden Globes. During the acceptance speech, director Chloé Zhao noted that several people lost their loved ones while making the film. She said some are still struggling, but they are the reason for winning this award.

"Some people lost their loved ones ... and some are still struggling, so we just want to say that we're thinking of you, we're here because of you, and we miss you. Let's keep our hearts open, and let's keep seeing each other, and let's keep allowing ourselves to be safe," she shared.

A Tribute to Rob Reiner

Award show host Glaser paid tribute to director Rob Reiner, who died on December 14. She wore a Spinal Tap hat in the closing moments of the event.

"I hope we found the line between clever and stupid. A good Chalamet to you all. Good night!" She said.